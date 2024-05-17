AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Finally, PM reaches out to Kashmiris

APP Published May 17, 2024

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that no so-called legislation or court verdicts could absolve India of its obligations on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, under international laws.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir during his daylong visit here, said that Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian unilateral and illegal actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) regarding the revocation of its special status.

He said Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute that remained on the UN Security Council’s agenda for the last seven decades and awaited settlement as per the UNSC’s resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

OIC group for early, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

The Hurriyat leaders appreciated the prime minister’s role in handling the recent situation in the AJK and also thanked Pakistan for its steadfast stance in condemning Indian unilateral actions and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz assured the delegation that Pakistan would continue extending its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and cited the recently held OIC summit in Gambia where Pakistan effectively raised the Kashmir issue.

He assured that the Foreign Ministry as well as Pakistan’s diplomatic missions would play their role to highlight the Kashmir cause at international forums more effectively. He also urged the Pakistani media to create global awareness of Indian atrocities in the IIOJK.

The prime minister instructed the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam to improve his coordination with the Hurriyat leaders.

The delegation comprised Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Ghulam Muhammad Sufi, Syed Faiz Ahmed Naqshbandi, Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Shehzad Wani, EJaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf and Altaf Hussain Wani. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhary Anwaar ul Haq and federal ministers were also present in the meeting.

Kashmir IIOJK Kashmir dispute UNSC PM Shehbaz Sharif Hurriyat leaders

Finally, PM reaches out to Kashmiris

