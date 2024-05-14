AIRLINK 75.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
DGKC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 114.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.55%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.21%)
PIAA 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.93%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
SNGP 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,740 Increased By 15.3 (0.2%)
BR30 25,515 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 74,067 Increased By 267.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,792 Increased By 168.1 (0.71%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-14

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

  • PML-N loses 44 seats in three assemblies, while PPP loses 15 seats in four assemblies
Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published May 14, 2024 Updated May 14, 2024 09:39am

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition has officially lost two-third majorities in National and Punjab Assemblies— respectively losing 19 and 27 seats in the two Houses— after the electoral entity has finally suspended the legislative memberships of a total 77 lawmakers of the four Assemblies, on reserved seats claimed by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), a week after the Supreme Court suspended the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC’s) verdict against the allocation of reserved seats to SIC.

Consequently, PML-N has lost 44 seats in three Assemblies, PPP has lost 15 seats in four Assemblies, JUI-F has lost 13 seats in two Assemblies—and PML-Q, MQM-P, ANP, PTI-P and IPP have lost one seat each, in the light of a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, pursuant to the apex court’s May 6 decision.

Of the 77 suspended legislators, 66 were elected on women seats and 11 on minorities’ seats.

Punjab PA: ruling alliance suffers major blow

According to the details, 22 lawmakers, in total, have been suspended on NA seats; 19 women and three minorities. Of them, eleven women-reserved NA seats belong to Punjab and eight from KP.

The development indicates that the strength of ruling coalition that had 224 seats in 336-seat NA has now been reduced to 205 seats after Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have collectively lost 19 seats in NA.

The PML-N alone has lost 14 seats in National Assembly; nine women seats from Punjab, four from KP and one minority seat. PPP has lost five NA seats; two from Punjab and KP each, and one minority seat.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F)-F has lost three NA seats; two from KP and one minority seat.

In Punjab Assembly, the ruling coalition had 261 seats, more than two-third majority in 371-seat House, now reduced to 234 seats, thus losing the two-third majority.

The PML-N lost 23 seats; 21 women and two minority seats in Punjab Assembly. The PPP has lost two seats; woman and minority each, and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) lost woman seat each.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the JUI-F has lost 10 seats; eight women and two minorities, the PML-N lost seven seats; six women and a minority seat, PPP lost six seats; five women and a minority, and Awami National Party (ANP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf- Parliamentarians (PTI-P) have lost woman seat each.

And, in Sindh Assembly, PPP has lost two seats; woman and minority, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has lost woman seat.

If reserved seats are allotted to SIC; its strength would increase to 106 seats in NA, 130 seats in Punjab Assembly and 139 seats in KP Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly SC lawmakers Punjab assembly ECP PHC Sunni Ittehad Council reserved seats ruling coalition SIC

Comments

200 characters

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories