AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-17

FATA, PATA regions: No law under study to grant tax relief: Aurangzeb

Naveed Butt Published May 17, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said there is no legislation under government consideration to extend tax and duty exemptions for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) regions.

Responding to the questions of the members of the National Assembly on a calling attention notice regarding withdrawing tax and duty exemptions for erstwhile FATA and PATA regions, the minister said that all the chambers of commerce want equal level playing in the country and the tax and duty exemption in that areas would expire on June 30, 2024.

He said that those exemptions had been in place for six years in the areas.

Govt will not propose extension in tax exemptions for ex-FATA, PATA: Aurangzeb

Last year, the then government, in the federal budget for the financial year 2023-24, extended the tax exemption of FATA and PATA by one year till June 30, 2024.

The minister said that the business community, during interactions on the budget, has been advocating for a level playing field for all industries.

He said that the business community is consistently requesting the removal of provincial tax treatment and concessions, seeking equitable conditions for industries across the country.

The opposition members relevant to these areas said that their areas were declared war zone and even their people are facing terrorism. They said that it is a backward area.

However, on the concerns of the members, the minister said that in this regard, he could arrange a meeting in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by inviting all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

He said that the members of the House relating to these areas should attend the meeting and present their grievances in it. Later, the finance minister laid the report of the 1st biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of 7th NFC Award, the Mid Year Budget Review Report for the financial year 2023-24, the Fiscal Policy Statement 2024, the Debt Policy Statement January 2024, the Performance Monitoring Report for the current fiscal year and audit reports of the Auditor General of Pakistan relating to the Accounts of the Federation for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR FATA tax exemptions PATA Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters
KU May 17, 2024 12:34pm
He said she said on taxing FATA n PATA without giving details on industrial activity in these areas? Are these regions earning billions of rupees?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

FATA, PATA regions: No law under study to grant tax relief: Aurangzeb

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, says Islamabad

Highest since Sept 2018: Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 104.51 in April 2024

Another day, another record: KSE-100 closes above 75,000 as buying spree continues

SC issues notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

OGDC sees significant boost in oil production at KPK well

SBP gives go-ahead for due diligence of Bank Alfalah Bangladesh to Bank Asia

Read more stories