Pakistan

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meets Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala jail

BR Web Desk Published 15 Feb, 2024 07:59pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his son Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Thursday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala jail.

The meeting was arranged at the request of Chaudhry Shujaat, who according to reports, arrived in jail with another offer of reconciliation within the Chaudry family.

The meeting between the two is significant as Shujaat has been trying for a long to convince his Elahi to quit the PTI and join the PML-Q again so that his ordeal in jail could come to an end. However, so far, the PTI president has not shown his willingness to return to the PML-Q.

The meeting comes a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Elahi in a case of an alleged illegal appointment made in the Punjab Assembly during his recent stint as the chief minister.

However, Elahi was not released as he is still under arrest in a money laundering case.

Initially taken into custody on June 1 last year, the former Punjab CM has faced a series of releases and re-arrests and has remained in detention ever since.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Adiala jail

