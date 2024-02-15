Board of Revenue Sindh notifies e-registration in registrar offices in Karachi

The Board of Revenue, Sindh, has issued a notification of e-registration in terms of Section 6 (2) of the Sindh Registration Act, 1908.

The notification has been issued to the sub-registrar office in Shah Faisal Town and the registrar office in Clifton Town-1, Karachi.

“The remaining sub-registrar offices shall be notified immediately for e-registration after successful run of the e-registration system in the pilot sub-registrar offices and readiness report by the Director, LARMIS, Board of Revenue Sindh,” the notification read.

The Registration Act of 1908 was enacted with the objective of creating a standardized system of registration for documents related to the transfer, lease, or mortgage of immovable property.