US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

The United States has described Pakistan’s efforts to form a coalition government, following general elections, as an “internal matter,” Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

During a press briefing, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, was asked to share his views on Imran Khan being excluded from a Pakistani coalition government despite his backed candidates winning the majority of seats.

Miller emphasised that such matters are internal affairs for Pakistan.

He further explained that in parliamentary systems, when no party secures a majority, it is common to witness the formation of coalitions.

“Ultimately that’s not a decision for the United States to make. It’s a decision for Pakistan to make,” he said.

The latest statement comes days after the United States expressed concern about allegations of rigging and called for an investigation into claims of election fraud in Pakistan.

“We are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process,” the US State Department said in a statement, urging authorities in Pakistan to investigate the claims of interference and fraud.

The US State Department also condemned electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services.

“We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly,” it said.

The European Union (EU), Australia, the US, and other international organizations questioned the validity of Pakistan’s general elections and called for an investigation into the allegations of “restrictions, fraud, and interference.”

The Foreign Office earlier this week expressed surprise over the negative tone in statements by certain countries, demanding a probe into fraud and interference in polls, saying Pakistan is committed to working towards building a vibrant democratic polity.