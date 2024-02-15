AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.49%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.8%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.18%)
DGKC 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.57%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.08%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.37%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
HBL 109.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.93%)
HUBC 111.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.13%)
KOSM 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.69%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-6.28%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
PIAA 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.38%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 102.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-4.89%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
SEARL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.8%)
SNGP 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.32%)
SSGC 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.83%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.06%)
UNITY 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

  • A spokesman for the State Department says in parliamentary systems, when no party secures a majority, it is common to witness the formation of coalitions
BR Web Desk Published February 15, 2024 Updated February 15, 2024 06:17pm

The United States has described Pakistan’s efforts to form a coalition government, following general elections, as an “internal matter,” Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

During a press briefing, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, was asked to share his views on Imran Khan being excluded from a Pakistani coalition government despite his backed candidates winning the majority of seats.

Miller emphasised that such matters are internal affairs for Pakistan.

He further explained that in parliamentary systems, when no party secures a majority, it is common to witness the formation of coalitions.

“Ultimately that’s not a decision for the United States to make. It’s a decision for Pakistan to make,” he said.

The latest statement comes days after the United States expressed concern about allegations of rigging and called for an investigation into claims of election fraud in Pakistan.

“We are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process,” the US State Department said in a statement, urging authorities in Pakistan to investigate the claims of interference and fraud.

The US State Department also condemned electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services.

“We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly,” it said.

The European Union (EU), Australia, the US, and other international organizations questioned the validity of Pakistan’s general elections and called for an investigation into the allegations of “restrictions, fraud, and interference.”

The Foreign Office earlier this week expressed surprise over the negative tone in statements by certain countries, demanding a probe into fraud and interference in polls, saying Pakistan is committed to working towards building a vibrant democratic polity.

Foreign Office General elections US and Pakistan General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Oil demand growth slowing as non-OPEC supply expands, says IEA

PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

Mohammad Hafeez steps down as Pakistan team director

Read more stories