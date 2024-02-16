Rainy-windy weather likely till 21st

KARACHI: The upcountry is likely to see rainy-windy weather from the eve of February 17 through Wednesday but a strong gusty spell may batter southern Sindh, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Rain, winds, thunderstorms with isolated hailstorm likely to hit the upper and centre parts, and snow is expected over the hills from this weekend to next midweek.

Southern parts of Sindh are expected to witness dry weather with strong gusty winds from this Sunday till February 21.

A strong westerly wave is likely to approach thru western parts on Saturday night and prevailed over the country’s upper and central parts on Sunday to produce rain, thunderstorm, winds, hailstorm and snow.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir: A moderate to heavy rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli,

Bhimber and Mirpur with isolated hailstorm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The rainy weather on the similar patterns is also likely to grip Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan over the period.

Punjab and Islamabad: This weather spell may also extend to Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur till Wednesday.

However, a light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm spell may also engulf Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday and Monday with an isolated hailstorm.

Balochistan: Besides snowfall over the top ridges, a spell of rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu from Sunday till February 19.

The expected downpour and snow are likely to cause a virtual closure to roads for the traffic movement in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from Sunday till Tuesday.

There is also a possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan over the period.

The stormy-windy weather with hailstorm may also damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels. Farmers and tourists should remain cautious during the spell.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024