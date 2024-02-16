AIRLINK 55.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.79%)
DGKC 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
OGDC 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.23%)
PAEL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.14%)
PRL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SNGP 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.03%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
UNITY 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,205 Increased By 10.4 (0.17%)
BR30 20,943 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.28%)
KSE100 60,986 Decreased By -34.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 20,493 Increased By 11.7 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

Rainy-windy weather likely till 21st

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: The upcountry is likely to see rainy-windy weather from the eve of February 17 through Wednesday but a strong gusty spell may batter southern Sindh, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Rain, winds, thunderstorms with isolated hailstorm likely to hit the upper and centre parts, and snow is expected over the hills from this weekend to next midweek.

Southern parts of Sindh are expected to witness dry weather with strong gusty winds from this Sunday till February 21.

A strong westerly wave is likely to approach thru western parts on Saturday night and prevailed over the country’s upper and central parts on Sunday to produce rain, thunderstorm, winds, hailstorm and snow.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir: A moderate to heavy rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli,

Bhimber and Mirpur with isolated hailstorm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The rainy weather on the similar patterns is also likely to grip Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan over the period.

Punjab and Islamabad: This weather spell may also extend to Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur till Wednesday.

However, a light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm spell may also engulf Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday and Monday with an isolated hailstorm.

Balochistan: Besides snowfall over the top ridges, a spell of rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu from Sunday till February 19.

The expected downpour and snow are likely to cause a virtual closure to roads for the traffic movement in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from Sunday till Tuesday.

There is also a possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan over the period.

The stormy-windy weather with hailstorm may also damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels. Farmers and tourists should remain cautious during the spell.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather met office pakistan weather thunderstorms Rainy windy weather

Comments

200 characters

Rainy-windy weather likely till 21st

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories