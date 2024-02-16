Win notification of Aun withdrawn, ECP tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Thursday, informed the Islamabad High Court that it has withdrawn the victory notification of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Aun Chaudhry in the February 8 general elections.

In the petition, Barrister Salman Akram Raja requested the court to declare Aun Chaudhry’s victory from the National Assembly constituency NA-128, Lahore, as null and void. He also called into question the notification dated 12.02.2024.

The IHC chief justice observed in his written order that during the course of arguments, it transpired that Form-49 was issued on 13.02.2024, whereas, the notification of the Returned Candidate namely, respondent No3 had been issued on 12.02.2024.

When confronted, the law officer of the ECP conceded that an error has been committed on the part of respondent No.1 and submitted that the notification shall be withdrawn. He also submitted that the two applications under Sections 9 and 15 of the Elections Act, 2017 are pending before the ECP.

He also categorically submitted that the referred applications shall be decided in accordance with the law. The court’s order said that counsel for the petitioner feels satisfied with the submissions/ statements by the learned law officer.

It added, “The instant petition is disposed of in light of the above submissions.”

