Opinion Print 2024-02-16

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Green energy versus fossil fuel

Anjum Ibrahim Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

“So now what?” “Well, I heard the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have en masse supported green energy.” “I don’t understand.”

“Well, green as opposed to diesel.”

“Don’t be facetious. Besides, winning four out of 266 total contested seats in the national assembly is better than none. And another seven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and nine in Balochistan Assembly. Just saying, as the Awami National Party did not win any seats.”

“The Maulana has thrown the gauntlet at the feet of the green energy supporters. Has there ever been any call for green energy over fossil fuels in our history?”

“Back off, anyway the Maulana has refused to be part of the PML-N government and asked the nawalas (those happy to accept a single bite of hareesa) to sit with him on the opposition benches….”

“And then who will sit on the treasury benches?”

“Perhaps MQM, the only party that has been pleasantly surprised by the results.”

“The non-batters….”

“I think the stakeholders forgot that the batting average of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless was not that good, but his bowling was outstanding.”

“Hmmm anyway MQM has emerged like the phoenix – burning itself at the funeral pyre pre-2018 and rising from the ashes.”

“The ashes stoked by….by….by…”

“What? Did the cat get your tongue?”

“Nah not the cat, certainly not the tiger who is suffering from low platelets and its roar is a miaow at the present moment in time, not the…not the…”

“I don’t think there were any more animal symbols.”

“Right anyway, don’t worry, the logjam will be resolved…”

“If the logjam is of cars they have to be relocated, gently or otherwise, if the logjam is due to cement in the drainpipe then…then…”

“Grant the builders a reprieve, read an amnesty, and let them open the pipes?”

PARTLY FACETIOUS green energy fossil fuel

