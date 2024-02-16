AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

CS, IG brief Maryam about Punjab’s key matters

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Punjab Captain Usman Anwar (retd) separately met with the PML-N nominee for Punjab chief minister’s office Maryam Nawaz at her Raiwind residence on Thursday and briefed her about important matters concerning Punjab.

Sources claimed that this was second meeting of the chief secretary with Maryam Nawaz. The CS apprised her on the province’s administrative, financial and developmental affairs. The IG also apprised Maryam about the law and order affairs of the province, the sources added.

However, no official confirmation of this meeting has been made. On the other hand, the PML-N has gained majority in the Punjab Assembly and is set to form government in Punjab.

The PML-N, according to the sources, has finalised names for provincial ministers. Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yaseen, Khawaja Imran Nazir have been tipped as new ministers in the Punjab cabinet. Three newly-inducted MPAs in the PML-N fold are also expected to join the cabinet, the sources said.

With inclusion of 16 MPAs-elect in the PML-N fold, according to sources, the total tally has reached 153 members in Punjab Assembly. By securing 37 seats, the PML-N total number in Punjab Assembly would reach 190, the sources said.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said it was important to overcome ego, selfishness and vengefulness to pull Pakistan out of a myriad of crises.

In a post, the PML-N leader said, no political party had a simple majority to form a government in the Centre and the formation of a federal government consisting of all parties in the National Assembly for a certain period should be considered with a cool heart.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

