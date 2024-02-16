AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.34%)
DGKC 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.28%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.32%)
OGDC 115.22 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.56%)
PAEL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIAA 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.54%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
SEARL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
SNGP 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,218 Increased By 22.9 (0.37%)
BR30 20,963 Decreased By -39 (-0.19%)
KSE100 61,092 Increased By 72.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 20,532 Increased By 51 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

Training session at IRM: BISP committed to uplifting marginalised communities: Dr Saqib

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Amjad Saqib has that leadership requires vision, knowledge, skills and traits. He said integrity is the alignment between words and actions, and humility is essential in inspiring others, a press release said on Thursday.

Addressing the officers of grade 17 and 18 at a training session at Institute of Rural Management (IRM), Dr Saqib reiterated that BISP was a non-political programme dedicated to serve 9.3 million poor families across Pakistan, regardless of caste, colour, or creed, the press release said.

He said BISP stands as one of the nation’s premier institutions, committed to uplifting marginalised communities, the press release added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BISP Dr Amjad Saqib

Comments

200 characters

Training session at IRM: BISP committed to uplifting marginalised communities: Dr Saqib

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories