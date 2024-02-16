Training session at IRM: BISP committed to uplifting marginalised communities: Dr Saqib

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Amjad Saqib has that leadership requires vision, knowledge, skills and traits. He said integrity is the alignment between words and actions, and humility is essential in inspiring others, a press release said on Thursday.

Addressing the officers of grade 17 and 18 at a training session at Institute of Rural Management (IRM), Dr Saqib reiterated that BISP was a non-political programme dedicated to serve 9.3 million poor families across Pakistan, regardless of caste, colour, or creed, the press release said.

He said BISP stands as one of the nation's premier institutions, committed to uplifting marginalised communities, the press release added.

