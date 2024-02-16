May 9 riots case: ATC declares 11 PTI leader POs

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Thursday declared eleven PTI leaders proclaimed offenders (POs) in another May 9 riots case.

The court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to initiate further proceedings against the absconding suspects including Azam Swati, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Niazi, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Wasiq Qayum Abbasi, Hamid Raza Gillani, Sayyad Khan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema.

Except Cheema and his wife, the court also ordered attachment of moveable and immoveable properties owned by these absconding PTI leaders in another case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery.

Earlier, the investigating officer of Naseerabad police filed an application praying to declare the PTI leaders POs in a case of burning a container at Kalma Chowk.

He stated that the suspects had not joined the police investigation nor they had been arrested despite issuance of their warrants and asked the court to declare them POs.

