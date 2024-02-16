AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.28%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.32%)
OGDC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.54%)
PAEL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.72 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.26%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
SEARL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SNGP 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,218 Increased By 22.9 (0.37%)
BR30 20,963 Decreased By -39 (-0.19%)
KSE100 61,092 Increased By 72.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 20,532 Increased By 51 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

May 9 riots case: ATC declares 11 PTI leader POs

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Thursday declared eleven PTI leaders proclaimed offenders (POs) in another May 9 riots case.

The court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to initiate further proceedings against the absconding suspects including Azam Swati, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Niazi, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Wasiq Qayum Abbasi, Hamid Raza Gillani, Sayyad Khan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema.

Except Cheema and his wife, the court also ordered attachment of moveable and immoveable properties owned by these absconding PTI leaders in another case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery.

Earlier, the investigating officer of Naseerabad police filed an application praying to declare the PTI leaders POs in a case of burning a container at Kalma Chowk.

He stated that the suspects had not joined the police investigation nor they had been arrested despite issuance of their warrants and asked the court to declare them POs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC PTI May 9 riots case

Comments

200 characters

May 9 riots case: ATC declares 11 PTI leader POs

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories