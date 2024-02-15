Palm oil falls as traders assess weak soyoil, crude oil prices

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in rival Chicago soyoil and a correction in crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 18 ringgit, or 0.46%, to 3,930 ringgit ($822.00), after rising more than 1% on Wednesday.

