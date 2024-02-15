Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

ISLAMABAD: The members of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday vehemently criticised what they called massive and unbearable increase in electricity and gas bills.

As the proceedings of the committee started under the chairman, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, the members of the finance committee one after another stated that it was strange that despite installation of solar panels, the consumers are receiving massive bills.

Senator Sadia Abbasi said that despite installing solar panels, consumers were receiving massive electricity bills and added that all that was happening because of the IMF programme. Senator Kamil Agha said that a consumer had received Rs63,000 gas bill at a house of four Marla.

The government bill titled, “The Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and “The Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2024” were taken up for consideration.

Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice briefed the committee on the bills. The committee, after deliberation, deemed it prudent to defer these bills to the incoming Parliament, given the imminent establishment of a new parliamentary setup.

The meeting was submitted a preliminary forensic report and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed that an investigation suggests that the money was withdrawn in response to an agenda item of missing Rs410 million from overseas Pakistani’s bank account at a multi-national bank.

The meeting was informed by the FIA that private bank staff and accused have been involved in forged signatures. The FIA further informed the committee that FIR will be filed against the accused.

The meeting was further informed that three bank employees were involved in the fraud and further investigation would be conducted into the matter. The finance committee has sought the report again on February 21, 2024. The committee directed the FIA to take the accused to task after the victim told the meeting that money had been withdrawn through fake signature and chequebook. The accused female said that they were also being harassed by the police and bank management.

The management of the private bank acknowledged the involvement of the bank manager and stated that the Bank has conducted an internal inquiry on its own and the Bank Manager’s role in financial transactions was found doubtful.

The committee directed that after registering FIR, the FIA should investigate the matter thoroughly, upon which the FIA assured to submit the report in the next meeting.

The meeting was informed that the forensic process has been completed regarding the withdrawal of Rs410 million.

The meeting was informed that as many as nine cheque books were withdrawn through fake signatures. Those involved in this will not be spared, the FIA officials assured the committee. Senator Farooq H Naek suggested that the names of persons suspected by the consumer should be given to FIA.

The FIA informed the committee that private bank staff and accused have been involved in forged signatures and an FIR will be registered against the accused against withdrawal of money from fake signatures.

Three officials of the bank are involved in the fraud and further investigation will be conducted. The committee sought the report again on February 21.

The meeting was informed that since 2017, money has been withdrawn from bank accounts through fake cheque books and signatures, the affected account holder added. “We are being harassed by the police and bank management,” the victim further stated. One crore three lakh rupees were withdrawn from the account on the basis of telephone in a single day. The meeting directed that the culprits should be taken to the task.

