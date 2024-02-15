AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Gang behind bogus GST invoices busted

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad has busted an organised gang of fraudsters involved in issuance of bogus sales tax invoices to commit tax fraud of billions at a posh sector F-10 of federal capital and arrested main culprits of the mega tax scam.

According to the details, a complaint regarding evasion of tax through bogus sales tax invoices was received in the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad.

The matter was investigated thoroughly by the Directorate with the help and support of human intelligence and information technology, which revealed that said bogus sales tax invoices were claimed by a registered firm, whose registered office is located at F-10 Markaz, Islamabad.

On the basis of irrefutable evidence, the Directorate registered a criminal case under the provisions of section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 against the said firm.

Thereby, the Directorate’s team raided the registered address of the fraudster firm with the help of local police and arrested one of its partners, whose 14-days physical remand was obtained from the competent court for further investigation. Presently, the accused is being investigated by the investigating team of I&I-IR, Islamabad.

During the investigation, the accused pointed out one of his connivers/ co-accused. Useful and pertinent information regarding co-accused role was also recovered from the main accused during the investigation, in the light of which co-accused was also arrested by the Directorate and is being investigated after obtaining his 08-days physical remand by the court.

Taxes Sales Tax GST general sales tax tax invoices

