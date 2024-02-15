AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-15

Confucius Institute celebrates Chinese New Year at UAF

Press Release Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

FAISALABAD: The Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad celebrated Chinese New Year also known as Happy Spring Festival at an hour-long ceremony that brought the different performances of Chinese culture for the audiences.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan was the chief guest while CI Chinese Dean Dr Zhou Changming, CI Vice Chairman/ Local Dean Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir spoke.

Dean Sciences Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Dean Veterinary sciences Dr Farzana Rizvi, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr Jalal Arif, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Dr Kashif Saleemi, Director Soil Sciences Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Nadeem Akbar, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Senior Tutor Shoukat Ali, Director Farm Shahid Ibne Zamir, Deputy Registrar Mumtaz Ali, Dr Fahad Rasul, Dr Urfa Bin Tahir and other notables attended.

The students presented the heart-touching performances of Chinese culture that attracted the audience. It comprised Taiji performance, singing, chopsticks contest, Chinese cultural dress show and other that enabled the audience to get the delight of Chinese culture.

Dr Zhou Changming said that year 2024 is the Chinese year of the dragon and the dragon represents good fortune, prosperity, opportunity, wisdom and energy. He said that it will be a great year for China and Pakistan friendship and cooperation.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the CI-UAF had completed ten years and it has produced 5000 students so far in Chinese language course. He added that CI has proved a hallmark to strengthen the academia, research ties with Chinese institutions. He stressed upon the need to learn from China experiences in agriculture and economic development. He said that Chinese universities were proving their mettle globally in every field. He said that the UAF was enjoying excellent ties worldwide as it houses Center for Advanced Studies, Pak Koran Nutrition Center, Seed Center and others.

Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said China-Pakistan was enjoying deepened and time-tested relations that are more strengthened with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that all possible measures were being taken to produce the skilled manpower and to open up new avenues of development with bilateral ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UAF Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Confucius Institute Chinese New Year Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir Chinese culture

Comments

200 characters

Confucius Institute celebrates Chinese New Year at UAF

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories