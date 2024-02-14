AIRLINK 58.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.12%)
Trent Boult returns for NZ T20 series against Australia

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 10:58am

Trent Boult was named in the New Zealand squad for part of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Australia on Wednesday, indicating that the veteran fast bowler is still in the frame for the World Cup in June.

Boult, who has appeared sporadically in limited overs cricket for his country since moving off a central contract with New Zealand Cricket in 2022, will be available for the second and final matches of the series.

That will allow his strike partner of many years, Tim Southee, a rest after the first match in the series in Wellington on Feb. 21 before he captains the Black Caps in two home tests against Australia.

Bangladesh recall Mahmudullah, Taijul for Sri Lanka T20Is

“Trent’s got goals and ambitions to still be part of the T20 World Cup squad,” coach Gary Stead said.

“We thought this fitted really nicely with Timmy playing the first one then having a little bit of a break before the test series and Trent coming in.”

New Zealand will field a weakened batting line-up in the T20 series with Kane Williamson absent on paternity leave and Daryl Mitchell missing out with a foot injury.

Both are expected to be available for the test matches.

Their absence resulted in call ups for the uncapped Josh Clarkson and his fellow all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who shone at last year’s 50-overs World Cup and has made a successful return to test cricket in the ongoing South Africa series.

“It’s never ideal missing two of your best players for such a big series but we do have a lot of faith in the guys coming in,” said selector Sam Wells.

“Josh hits the ball as long and as hard as anyone and … Rachin’s talent and class has been clear to all over the past six months.”

The second and third matches in the series take place at Auckland’s Eden Park on Feb. 23 and 25.

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

