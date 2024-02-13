AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh recall Mahmudullah, Taijul for Sri Lanka T20Is

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2024 07:10pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday recalled batsman Mahmudullah Riyad and Taijul Islam to their Twenty20 international squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka in March.

Former captain Mahmudullah last played a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2021, but did well in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League to force his way back into the squad.

Left-arm spinner Taijul played the last of his two T20Is in 2019.

Bangaldesh’s Najmul named as national cricket skipper

Opening duo Anamul Haque and Mohammad Naim also returned to the squad on the back of a strong showing in the BPL.

Off-spinner Aliss Al Islam is the only newcomer in the T20 squad, that will miss the service of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib, who has been suffering from an eye problem, is also absent in the ODI squad for the first two one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on March 1 to play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in all three formats after his appointment as skipper for the year 2024.

The three T20Is will be held in Sylhet on March 4, 6, and 9.

Chittagong will host the three ODIs, on March 13, 15, and 18.

T20I Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aliss Al Islam

ODI Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh Mahmudullah Riyad Taijul Islam Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh recall Mahmudullah, Taijul for Sri Lanka T20Is

KSE-100 stages dramatic recovery after falling below 60k

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in Centre, Punjab

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Israel spy chief travels to Cairo for Gaza talks

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

PCB unveils PSL 2024 trophy in Lahore

Read more stories