Bangladesh recall Mahmudullah, Taijul for Sri Lanka T20Is

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday recalled batsman Mahmudullah Riyad and Taijul Islam to their Twenty20 international squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka in March.

Former captain Mahmudullah last played a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2021, but did well in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League to force his way back into the squad.

Left-arm spinner Taijul played the last of his two T20Is in 2019.

Opening duo Anamul Haque and Mohammad Naim also returned to the squad on the back of a strong showing in the BPL.

Off-spinner Aliss Al Islam is the only newcomer in the T20 squad, that will miss the service of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib, who has been suffering from an eye problem, is also absent in the ODI squad for the first two one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on March 1 to play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in all three formats after his appointment as skipper for the year 2024.

The three T20Is will be held in Sylhet on March 4, 6, and 9.

Chittagong will host the three ODIs, on March 13, 15, and 18.

T20I Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aliss Al Islam

ODI Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman