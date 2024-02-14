AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-14

Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government has reportedly concurred that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) land may be used for establishment of Export Processing Zone by the federal government, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Apex Committee (AC) of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), sources said, has directed Chief Secretary Sindh to seek requisite approval from Provincial Cabinet for change of purpose of grant/lease. Ministry of Industries and Production is to start work on establishment of EPZ at the allocated land.

“The privatisation of Pakistan Steel was a 4-year long project, involving hundreds of personnel from various departments (Privatization Commission, Transaction Advisors, Ministry of Industries and Production, Pakistan Steel Management and Board). Considerable resources were spent on the project, yet it failed to deliver any result. Apart from the vast financial losses and lost opportunity, this failure also had a negative effect on the morale of the local community and the nation as a whole,” the sources quoted the Board as saying.

300MW category–III wind project: SIFC EC directs PPIB to conduct bidding process

Privatization Commission cited ‘poor economic conditions’ as the main reason for the delay in privatisation however there were many other issues including the condition of the asset when it was put up for sale, structural issues, decision to switch from a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to outright sale, ignoring liability settlement, capacity and capability of the Privatization Commission and its Advisors, flaws in the process etc. that need to be reviewed formally and a set of recommendations for changes and reforms need to be produced so that future privatization projects can be executed more successfully. Pakistan Steel has three large institutional creditors, SSGC, Government of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan. All three creditors, including the Government of Pakistan are booking mark up on this debt at considerably high rates. Consequently, these debts are adding Rs.20 billion approximately every year in interest charges to the losses of PSM which is close to 70% of the total annual losses of the corporation.

The sources further stated that even after the passage of so many years since the Mills closed down in 2015, these liabilities remain unresolved. Various initiatives to arrive at a negotiated settlement with creditors have been made, but to no avail. Attempts were made to reduce the burden of the interest ranging from writing off of all interest to at least freezing it from the date the Mills were closed in 2015.

PSM now owes GoP Rs.102 billion in principal and Rs.48 billion in interest, National Bank of Pakistan is owed Rs.38 billion in principal and Rs.38 billion in interest and finally SSGC is owed Rs.23 billion in principal and a disputed amount of LPS on this amount. SSGC is asking for Rs 40 billion LPS on base amount of Rs 23 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSM EPZ SIFC

Comments

200 characters

Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories