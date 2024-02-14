AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Business & Finance

SECP prescribes fit-and-proper criteria for key executives

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to strengthen the risk mitigation framework and enhance transparency in the approval process, has prescribed fit-and-proper criteria for the key executives, including promoters, major shareholders, directors, and CEOs of corporate restructuring companies (CRCs).

In this regard, the SECP has issued a circular here on Tuesday.

The Circular, available on SECP’s website, outlines that individual’s fitness and propriety will be evaluated based on factors such as integrity, track record, financial soundness, competence and capability, and potential conflict of interest with the CRC's business. Importantly, compliance with these criteria is perpetual, and CRCs are obligated to ensure adherence at all times.

Furthermore, CRCs are required to monitor any changes in the status of their CEOs and directors. If any change results in non-compliance with the Fit and Proper Criteria, the CRC’s board is mandated to immediately cease the individual’s functions, inform the SECP, and initiate the process for replacing them with a suitable candidate.

This circular will streamline the licencing process for CRCs, fostering greater trust and reliability in the sector. Additionally, Annexures for Information to be provided by promoters, major shareholders (other than a body corporate), proposed directors, and proposed chief executive officer of the CRC have been annexed to the Circular for guidance.

Effective immediately, all CRCs are advised to comply with the provisions outlined in the Circular.

SECP CEOs CRCs

