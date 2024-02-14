Authorisation of 3 exchange firms suspended

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has suspends the authorisation of three Exchange Companies on Tuesday.

State Bank has suspended, with immediate effect, the authorisation of three Exchange Companies till further orders on account of serious violation of State Banks regulations and instructions.

SBP suspended authorisation of M/s AA Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited, M/s Glaxy Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited and M/s Al-Hameed International Money Exchange (Pvt.) Limited.

All these three Exchange Companies, their head offices and all outlets have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024