AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-14

Authorisation of 3 exchange firms suspended

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has suspends the authorisation of three Exchange Companies on Tuesday.

State Bank has suspended, with immediate effect, the authorisation of three Exchange Companies till further orders on account of serious violation of State Banks regulations and instructions.

SBP suspended authorisation of M/s AA Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited, M/s Glaxy Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited and M/s Al-Hameed International Money Exchange (Pvt.) Limited.

All these three Exchange Companies, their head offices and all outlets have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP exchange companies Glaxy Exchange Company (Pvt.) M/s AA Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited

Comments

200 characters

Authorisation of 3 exchange firms suspended

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories