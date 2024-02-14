WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 13, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 12-Feb-24 9-Feb-24 8-Feb-24 7-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10489 0.104839
Euro 0.812848 0.812896 0.812002 0.81251
Japanese yen 0.005051 0.005099 0.0051
U.K. pound 0.951944 0.95141 0.951449 0.952415
U.S. dollar 0.754523 0.754638 0.754789 0.754
Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005615 0.005617 0.005609
Australian dollar 0.491798 0.489911 0.492349 0.492287
Botswana pula 0.0549293 0.055089 0.055175 0.055193
Brazilian real 0.151805 0.15157 0.15201
Brunei dollar 0.560278 0.561683 0.561304
Canadian dollar 0.560984 0.560736 0.560473 0.559804
Chilean peso 0.0007789 0.000788 0.000796 0.000794
Czech koruna 0.0322349 0.032287 0.032541 0.032527
Danish krone 0.109037 0.109061 0.108904 0.108936
Indian rupee 0.0090911 0.009092 0.009096 0.009087
Israeli New Shekel 0.204866 0.204842 0.205833 0.206689
Korean won 0.00057 0.000567
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45134 2.44964
Malaysian ringgit 0.158122 0.158419 0.158187
Mauritian rupee 0.0165241 0.01651 0.01652 0.016511
Mexican peso 0.0442069 0.044168 0.044134 0.044249
New Zealand dollar 0.463994 0.461423 0.461478 0.459752
Norwegian krone 0.071806 0.071313 0.071154 0.071423
Omani rial 1.96099
Peruvian sol 0.195502 0.196049 0.195084
Philippine peso 0.0134939 0.01347 0.013402
Polish zloty 0.187744 0.188208 0.18733 0.186809
Qatari riyal 0.207143
Russian ruble 0.0082846 0.008303 0.008271 0.008272
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201206 0.201277 0.201067
Singapore dollar 0.560278 0.561683 0.561304
South African rand 0.0397375 0.039694 0.03979 0.039998
Swedish krona 0.0723687 0.072056 0.072047 0.072079
Swiss franc 0.862115 0.861803 0.863257 0.864431
Thai baht 0.0210174 0.020998 0.021113 0.021229
Trinidadian dollar 0.112001 0.111877 0.111446
U.A.E. dirham 0.205452 0.205525 0.20531
Uruguayan peso 0.019269 0.019297
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments