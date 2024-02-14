WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 13, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Feb-24 9-Feb-24 8-Feb-24 7-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10489 0.104839 Euro 0.812848 0.812896 0.812002 0.81251 Japanese yen 0.005051 0.005099 0.0051 U.K. pound 0.951944 0.95141 0.951449 0.952415 U.S. dollar 0.754523 0.754638 0.754789 0.754 Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005615 0.005617 0.005609 Australian dollar 0.491798 0.489911 0.492349 0.492287 Botswana pula 0.0549293 0.055089 0.055175 0.055193 Brazilian real 0.151805 0.15157 0.15201 Brunei dollar 0.560278 0.561683 0.561304 Canadian dollar 0.560984 0.560736 0.560473 0.559804 Chilean peso 0.0007789 0.000788 0.000796 0.000794 Czech koruna 0.0322349 0.032287 0.032541 0.032527 Danish krone 0.109037 0.109061 0.108904 0.108936 Indian rupee 0.0090911 0.009092 0.009096 0.009087 Israeli New Shekel 0.204866 0.204842 0.205833 0.206689 Korean won 0.00057 0.000567 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45134 2.44964 Malaysian ringgit 0.158122 0.158419 0.158187 Mauritian rupee 0.0165241 0.01651 0.01652 0.016511 Mexican peso 0.0442069 0.044168 0.044134 0.044249 New Zealand dollar 0.463994 0.461423 0.461478 0.459752 Norwegian krone 0.071806 0.071313 0.071154 0.071423 Omani rial 1.96099 Peruvian sol 0.195502 0.196049 0.195084 Philippine peso 0.0134939 0.01347 0.013402 Polish zloty 0.187744 0.188208 0.18733 0.186809 Qatari riyal 0.207143 Russian ruble 0.0082846 0.008303 0.008271 0.008272 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201206 0.201277 0.201067 Singapore dollar 0.560278 0.561683 0.561304 South African rand 0.0397375 0.039694 0.03979 0.039998 Swedish krona 0.0723687 0.072056 0.072047 0.072079 Swiss franc 0.862115 0.861803 0.863257 0.864431 Thai baht 0.0210174 0.020998 0.021113 0.021229 Trinidadian dollar 0.112001 0.111877 0.111446 U.A.E. dirham 0.205452 0.205525 0.20531 Uruguayan peso 0.019269 0.019297 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024