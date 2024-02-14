AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-14

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 13, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              Chem           Load           Alpine Marine      13-02-2024
                  Guard          Ethanol        Services
B-1               Zheng          Load           East Wind          09-02-2024
                  He 3           Ethanol        Shipping Co
B-2               Amber          Load           East Wind          10-02-2024
                  Ray            Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-4               Xin Hai        Disc Urea      Pakistan National
                  Tong                          Shipping Co.       26-01-2024
B-5               Lavender       Disc DAP       WmaShipcare
                                                Services           01-02-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-5               Ince           Disc Wheat     Eastwind           02-02-2024
                  Northwind                     Shipping Co.
B-6/B-7           Independent    Disc Load      Alflah Containe    12-02-2024
                  Spirit         Container      Terminal
B-10/B-11         Searider       D/LWheat       Ocean              11-02-2024
                                                Services
B-11/B-12         Ocean          Load           Crystal Sea        12-02-2024
                  Freedom        Clinkers       Service
B-13/B-14         Captain        D/L Wheat      Ocean Services     09-02-2024
                  Karam
B-14/B-15         Seagull        Disc Wheat     Ocean              06-02-2024
                                 I Bulk         Services
B-16/B-17         Zhong          Disc           Ledend
                  Chang          General        Shipping           13-02-2024
                  Xin She.       Cargo          & Logistics
Nmb-1             Al Danish      Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      21-01-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Al Sabri       Load           Latif Trading      06-02-2024
                                 Wheat          Company
                                 Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24              JinAo          Disc Load      Bulk Shipping      12-02-2024
                                 Container      Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected                               Agent
                                 Arrival
=============================================================================
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Zheng             13-02-2024     Load Ethanol                       East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Navios            13-02-2024     D/L Container                       Oceansea
Jasmine                                                              Shipping
Seattle Bridge    13-02-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                 Express Pak.
M.t. Lahore       14-02-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                       Shipping Co.
Copiapo           14-02-2024     D/L Container                    HagpagLIoyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Friesian          14-02-2024     D/1223 Cattles                      Gearbulk
Express                                                              Shipping
Morning           14-02-2024     D/44000 Wheat                 Ocean Services
                                 in Bulk
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco
Antwerp           13-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Gb Venture        13-02-2024     Tanker                                     -
Reen Jan 23       13-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Apl Antwerp       13-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Olympia           13-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Apl Phoenix       13-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Amber Ray         13-02-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Alcyone I      Rice           East Wind      Feb. 8th, 2024
MW-2              Lady           Wheat          Alpine        Feb. 11th, 2024
                  Dimine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Mirela         Coal           East Wind     Feb. 10th, 2024
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO             Al-            Gas oil        GAC           Feb. 11th, 2024
                  Yamamah
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Flaminia       Wheat          Alpine         Feb. 7th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Bilbao         LNG            GSA           Feb. 10th, 2024
                  Knutsen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              PGC            LPG            Alpine        Feb. 10th, 2024
                  Patreas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Arpeggio          Chemicals      Alpine                       Feb. 10th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Nora-III      Container      MSC PAK                      Feb. 12th, 2024
Maersk
Boston            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Young Sheng
Guoji             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bilbao
Knutsen           LNG            GSA                          Feb. 12th, 2024
Flaminia          Wheat          Alpine                                  -do-
PGC Patreas       LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
Mirela            Coal           East Wind                               -do-
Arpeggio          Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Yamamah        Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC
Spring-III        Container      MSC PAK                      Feb. 12th, 2024
Southern
Anoa              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Epic Sunter       LPG            Universal Shipping                      -do-
BeksNazk          Wheat          East Wind                               -do-
Taho Australia    Rape Seed      Ocean Service             Waiting for berths
Sea Champion      Canola Seed    Ocean Service                           -do-
Bow Endeavor      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
MT Marina
Aman              RBDBO          Alpine                                  -do-
Mu Dan Song       l/Iron Ore     Sea Hawk                                -do-
Haj
Mohammad          Cement         Stal Sea Serv                           -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Nyassa            Container      GAC                           Feb. 13th, 2024
=============================================================================

