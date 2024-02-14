Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 13, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 Chem Load Alpine Marine 13-02-2024 Guard Ethanol Services B-1 Zheng Load East Wind 09-02-2024 He 3 Ethanol Shipping Co B-2 Amber Load East Wind 10-02-2024 Ray Ethanol Shipping Co. B-4 Xin Hai Disc Urea Pakistan National Tong Shipping Co. 26-01-2024 B-5 Lavender Disc DAP WmaShipcare Services 01-02-2024 Pvt Ltd B-5 Ince Disc Wheat Eastwind 02-02-2024 Northwind Shipping Co. B-6/B-7 Independent Disc Load Alflah Containe 12-02-2024 Spirit Container Terminal B-10/B-11 Searider D/LWheat Ocean 11-02-2024 Services B-11/B-12 Ocean Load Crystal Sea 12-02-2024 Freedom Clinkers Service B-13/B-14 Captain D/L Wheat Ocean Services 09-02-2024 Karam B-14/B-15 Seagull Disc Wheat Ocean 06-02-2024 I Bulk Services B-16/B-17 Zhong Disc Ledend Chang General Shipping 13-02-2024 Xin She. Cargo & Logistics Nmb-1 Al Danish Load Rice N.S. Shipping 21-01-2024 Line Nmb-1 Al Sabri Load Latif Trading 06-02-2024 Wheat Company Straw ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24 JinAo Disc Load Bulk Shipping 12-02-2024 Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Agent Arrival ============================================================================= Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Zheng 13-02-2024 Load Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Navios 13-02-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Jasmine Shipping Seattle Bridge 13-02-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pak. M.t. Lahore 14-02-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Co. Copiapo 14-02-2024 D/L Container HagpagLIoyd Pakistan Friesian 14-02-2024 D/1223 Cattles Gearbulk Express Shipping Morning 14-02-2024 D/44000 Wheat Ocean Services in Bulk ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco Antwerp 13-02-2024 Container Ship - Gb Venture 13-02-2024 Tanker - Reen Jan 23 13-02-2024 Container Ship - Apl Antwerp 13-02-2024 Container Ship - Olympia 13-02-2024 Container Ship - Apl Phoenix 13-02-2024 Container Ship - Amber Ray 13-02-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Alcyone I Rice East Wind Feb. 8th, 2024 MW-2 Lady Wheat Alpine Feb. 11th, 2024 Dimine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Mirela Coal East Wind Feb. 10th, 2024 FOTCO OIL TERMINAL FOTCO Al- Gas oil GAC Feb. 11th, 2024 Yamamah ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Flaminia Wheat Alpine Feb. 7th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Bilbao LNG GSA Feb. 10th, 2024 Knutsen ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC PGC LPG Alpine Feb. 10th, 2024 Patreas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Arpeggio Chemicals Alpine Feb. 10th, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Nora-III Container MSC PAK Feb. 12th, 2024 Maersk Boston Container GAC -do- Young Sheng Guoji Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Bilbao Knutsen LNG GSA Feb. 12th, 2024 Flaminia Wheat Alpine -do- PGC Patreas LPG Alpine -do- Mirela Coal East Wind -do- Arpeggio Chemicals Alpine -do- Al-Yamamah Gas oil GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Spring-III Container MSC PAK Feb. 12th, 2024 Southern Anoa Palm oil Alpine -do- Epic Sunter LPG Universal Shipping -do- BeksNazk Wheat East Wind -do- Taho Australia Rape Seed Ocean Service Waiting for berths Sea Champion Canola Seed Ocean Service -do- Bow Endeavor Palm oil Alpine -do- MT Marina Aman RBDBO Alpine -do- Mu Dan Song l/Iron Ore Sea Hawk -do- Haj Mohammad Cement Stal Sea Serv -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Nyassa Container GAC Feb. 13th, 2024 =============================================================================

