KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 13, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 Chem Load Alpine Marine 13-02-2024
Guard Ethanol Services
B-1 Zheng Load East Wind 09-02-2024
He 3 Ethanol Shipping Co
B-2 Amber Load East Wind 10-02-2024
Ray Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-4 Xin Hai Disc Urea Pakistan National
Tong Shipping Co. 26-01-2024
B-5 Lavender Disc DAP WmaShipcare
Services 01-02-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-5 Ince Disc Wheat Eastwind 02-02-2024
Northwind Shipping Co.
B-6/B-7 Independent Disc Load Alflah Containe 12-02-2024
Spirit Container Terminal
B-10/B-11 Searider D/LWheat Ocean 11-02-2024
Services
B-11/B-12 Ocean Load Crystal Sea 12-02-2024
Freedom Clinkers Service
B-13/B-14 Captain D/L Wheat Ocean Services 09-02-2024
Karam
B-14/B-15 Seagull Disc Wheat Ocean 06-02-2024
I Bulk Services
B-16/B-17 Zhong Disc Ledend
Chang General Shipping 13-02-2024
Xin She. Cargo & Logistics
Nmb-1 Al Danish Load Rice N.S. Shipping 21-01-2024
Line
Nmb-1 Al Sabri Load Latif Trading 06-02-2024
Wheat Company
Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24 JinAo Disc Load Bulk Shipping 12-02-2024
Container Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Agent
Arrival
=============================================================================
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Zheng 13-02-2024 Load Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Navios 13-02-2024 D/L Container Oceansea
Jasmine Shipping
Seattle Bridge 13-02-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pak.
M.t. Lahore 14-02-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Co.
Copiapo 14-02-2024 D/L Container HagpagLIoyd
Pakistan
Friesian 14-02-2024 D/1223 Cattles Gearbulk
Express Shipping
Morning 14-02-2024 D/44000 Wheat Ocean Services
in Bulk
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco
Antwerp 13-02-2024 Container Ship -
Gb Venture 13-02-2024 Tanker -
Reen Jan 23 13-02-2024 Container Ship -
Apl Antwerp 13-02-2024 Container Ship -
Olympia 13-02-2024 Container Ship -
Apl Phoenix 13-02-2024 Container Ship -
Amber Ray 13-02-2024 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Alcyone I Rice East Wind Feb. 8th, 2024
MW-2 Lady Wheat Alpine Feb. 11th, 2024
Dimine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Mirela Coal East Wind Feb. 10th, 2024
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Al- Gas oil GAC Feb. 11th, 2024
Yamamah
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Flaminia Wheat Alpine Feb. 7th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Bilbao LNG GSA Feb. 10th, 2024
Knutsen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC PGC LPG Alpine Feb. 10th, 2024
Patreas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Arpeggio Chemicals Alpine Feb. 10th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Nora-III Container MSC PAK Feb. 12th, 2024
Maersk
Boston Container GAC -do-
Young Sheng
Guoji Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bilbao
Knutsen LNG GSA Feb. 12th, 2024
Flaminia Wheat Alpine -do-
PGC Patreas LPG Alpine -do-
Mirela Coal East Wind -do-
Arpeggio Chemicals Alpine -do-
Al-Yamamah Gas oil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC
Spring-III Container MSC PAK Feb. 12th, 2024
Southern
Anoa Palm oil Alpine -do-
Epic Sunter LPG Universal Shipping -do-
BeksNazk Wheat East Wind -do-
Taho Australia Rape Seed Ocean Service Waiting for berths
Sea Champion Canola Seed Ocean Service -do-
Bow Endeavor Palm oil Alpine -do-
MT Marina
Aman RBDBO Alpine -do-
Mu Dan Song l/Iron Ore Sea Hawk -do-
Haj
Mohammad Cement Stal Sea Serv -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Nyassa Container GAC Feb. 13th, 2024
=============================================================================
