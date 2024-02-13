Sarfaraz Ahmed steps down, Rilee Rossouw to lead Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has stepped down from the leadership of Quetta Gladiators after eight years.

South African batter Rilee Rossouw will now lead the 2019 champions in the upcoming tournament.

Business Recorder has learnt from sources privy to the matter that Sarfaraz took this decision at the request of newly-appointed head coach Shane Watson who joined the team in Karachi a day earlier.

Sources also confirmed that left-arm batter Saud Shakeel, who warmed the bench for four consecutive years, has been appointed as vice-captain of the franchise.

Sarfaraz had spearheaded the Gladiators for the first eight seasons of the tournament. Under his leadership, the Gladiators lifted the PSL trophy in 2019, while made it to the final of the prestigious tournament on two other occasions.