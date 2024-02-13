PCB unveils PSL 2024 trophy in Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled the trophy for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 at Lahore’s Polo Ground.

All the captains were present during the trophy unveiling ceremony.

Named “The Orion Trophy” after a prominent constellation located in the celestial equator that is easily recognisable by three bright stars forming Orion’s Belt and visible from both hemispheres, the trophy is made from pure silver and coated in white gold, the elegant trophy exudes prestige.

HBL PSL-9 scheduled to begin on Feb 17

Each detail is plated with white gold, adding grace that signifies the excellence of the HBL Pakistan Super League. With the investment of 900+ hours of non-stop work and hand placement of 18,000 stones, this marvel stands tall and proud.

PSL 9 is scheduled to kick off on February 17 and will be held across four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — with the final of the event taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

A total of 14 matches will be played from February 17 to 27 in Lahore and Multan while Karachi and Rawalpindi will stage 16 matches from 28th February to 12th March. The two eliminators and final will be held in Karachi from March 14 to 18.