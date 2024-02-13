AIRLINK 56.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.79%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.08%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.02%)
FFBL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.6%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
HBL 107.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUBC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.42%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
MLCF 37.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.2%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
PIAA 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.27 (-6.73%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.77%)
PTC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SEARL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.02%)
SNGP 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.03%)
SSGC 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.26%)
UNITY 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,182 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 21,181 Decreased By -420.3 (-1.95%)
KSE100 60,766 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.49%)
KSE30 20,512 Decreased By -125.8 (-0.61%)
Asia stocks nudge higher, dollar steady ahead of US inflation report

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 10:09am

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks inched higher and the dollar held steady on Tuesday ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that could help shape the Federal Reserve’s rates outlook and determine the timing of interest rate cuts.

Bitcoin remained strong after crossing $50,000 for the first time in over two years, thanks to inflows into exchange traded funds backed by the digital asset. It was last at $50,0097 in Asian hours.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.15% higher in early trading. The index is down 3% so far in the year.

Japan’s Nikkei on the other hand has carried on from last year and is up 12% for the year. On Tuesday, the index rose 1.7% to hit a fresh 34-year high on the back of a weak yen which is nearing the closely-watched 150 per dollar level.

China’s financial markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trade on Monday, Feb. 19, with Hong Kong markets due to resume on Feb. 14, leaving trading in Asia subdued and taking cues from the Wall Street.

On Monday, the Nasdaq slipped in the afternoon session after briefly surpassing its record closing high from November 2021. The benchmark S&P 500 closed lower but remained just above the 5,000-point level it crossed on Friday. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.16%.

Asian FX, stocks largely steady in light Lunar New Year trade

Investor attention this week will be on crucial reports on January’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), due later in the day, and Producer Price Index, scheduled to be released on Friday.

A slew of recent data, led by strength in the labour market, has underlined the resilience of the U.S. economy and pushed traders to scale back expectations of early and deep interest rate cuts from the Fed.

Markets have all but chalked off chances of a rate cut in March, with traders pricing in a 13% chance of an easing compared with 77% a month earlier, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Economists polled by Reuters expect CPI to rise 2.9% on a year-on-year basis, down from 3.4% in the previous month, with annual core CPI inflation also expected to slow to 3.7% in January from 3.9% a month earlier.

However, there is risk of an upside surprise, which could nudge yields higher and further strengthen the dollar, according to Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy at Saxo.

“May rate cut probability is around 70%, and there appears room to push that further to June with markets remaining sensitive to hawkish surprises for now.”

Traders are still pricing in 111 basis points of cuts this year versus 75 bps of easing projected by the Fed.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was at 4.172%. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was little changed at 104.16.

The Japanese yen, which is sensitive to U.S. rates, was last at 149.38 per dollar, not far from the closely-watched 150 level that analysts said would likely trigger further jawboning from Japanese officials in an attempt to support the currency.

In commodities, U.S. crude rose 0.03% to $76.94 per barrel and Brent was at $81.99, down 0.01% on the day.

