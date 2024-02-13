AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Five more ‘independents’ join PML-N

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

LAHORE: Five more independent legislators, including one MNA and four MPAs-elect on Monday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) camp reposing full confidence in the party leadership.

Sardar Shamshir Mazari from NA-189, Imran Akram from PP-195, Sohail Khan from PP-240, Khizer Hussain Mazari from PP-297 and Sahibzada Mohammad Gazin Abbasi from PP-249 met the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif here at the PML-N Secretariat and announced full support to the PML-N leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed them in the PML-N fold and said they joined the journey for the country’s uplift. The PML-N vision is to bring economic stability and provide ease in the people’s lives, he added.

So far, six independent MNAs-elect, including PTI-backed Waseem Qadir from NA-121 (Lahore-V), have formally joined the PML-N.

The PML-N senior leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that all stakeholders should be concerned about the end of political instability. He further said that hatred should not dominate decisions; “analyse your own mistakes and hearts should be opened.”

The PML-N leader and MNA-elect Attaullah Tarar told media that his party’s candidate for the prime minister will be announced after consensus with

the allies.

“We were in a position where we can form a government in Punjab and we have attained a simple majority,” he said.

Regarding the Centre, he said that deliberations were underway with the PPP and the MQM-P. He criticised the elements, raising doubts about the results of the 2024 elections.

Moreover, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party has not finalised a premiership candidate. She said that communication with the coalition partners was underway and it will be decided with their consultation.

She also denied rumours regarding a supposed power-sharing formula, saying an agreement had been made in principle to move forward together.

