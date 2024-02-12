AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Markets

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Feb, 2024 05:52pm

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan on Monday, while the yellow metal witnessed a slight decrease in the international market. Gold price per tola in the local market stood steady at Rs214,300, as per rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,728, unchanged from the previous close, APGJSA said.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,043 per ounce, after a decrease of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

