Feb 12, 2024
Sports

Japan’s Kubo extends Real Sociedad contract until 2029

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2024 05:11pm

MADRID: Japan international Takefusa Kubo signed a new contract with Real Sociedad on Monday that runs until 2029, ahead of his club’s Champions League tie this week with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old winger is a key part of La Real’s attack with six league goals this season and will have a central role to play against PSG in the likely absence of top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal.

Real Sociedad travel to the Parc des Princes to take on the French champions Wednesday in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match

Kubo joined Barcelona’s academy in his youth and signed for Real Madrid in 2019, without ever making a first-team appearance.

He moved to Real Sociedad last season, becoming the club’s first Japanese player, and helped the Basque side qualify for the Champions League.

Kubo, who played for Japan at the 2022 World Cup and this year’s Asian Cup, has struck 15 times in 71 appearances for Real Sociedad.

PSG Champions League Takefusa Kubo

