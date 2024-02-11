AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match

AFP Published 11 Feb, 2024 09:47pm

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has recovered from a heel injury and returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain three days before their Champions League clash against Real Sociedad, the French champions said Sunday.

PSG came from behind to beat Lille 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, extending their lead to 11 points as Mbappe was rested.

PSG fight back to secure 3-1 win over Lille

Luis Enrique opted against taking any risks with the league’s top goalscorer, who was an unused substitute at the Parc des Princes after suffering an ankle injury in the French Cup win over Brest in midweek.

“If it had been a final, he would have played, on Wednesday he will be 100 percent without a doubt,” Luis Enrique said about the team captain’s form ahead of the Champions League last 16 first leg.

Kylian Mbappe PSG

Comments

200 characters

Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match

‘PTI-backed’ independent candidate from Lahore joins PML-N

After brief outage, ‘Form 47’ section back up on ECP website

MQM pays ‘goodwill visit’ to PML-N

Story on Pakistanis killed in Iran ‘was wrong and is withdrawn’: Reuters

Daesh commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

Hamas says Israeli push into Rafah would threaten hostage talks

IMF chief says Israel-Hamas war ‘devastating’ Palestinian economy

Most Gulf markets in black on Fed rate cut bets

EU council president denounces Trump’s ‘reckless’ NATO threat

Maxwell blasts unbeaten 120 as Australia beat West Indies in 2nd T20

Read more stories