AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.06%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
FCCL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FFBL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.1%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.49%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.42%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.65%)
PPL 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SEARL 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.91%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.27%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.24%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.8%)
TRG 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,541 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,092 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets ATRL (Attock Refinery Limited) 323.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.65%

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

BR Web Desk Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:37pm

Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL), a subsidiary of Attock Oil Company Limited, announced a month-long closure of some of its refinery’s units from February 10, 2024.

ATRL shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We wish to inform you that ATRL is planning the refinery turnaround to carry out essential maintenance with effect from February 10, 2024, for about a month period,” read the notice.

“Consequently, some of the existing units of the refinery will be shut down which will result in reduction of the refinery’s throughput to around 40%,” it said.

ATRL shared that the shutdown plan has received approval from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The authorities “have made alternate arrangements to handle crude oil production from northern oilfields and to meet any product shortfall”.

Last month, ATRL announced the shutting of its crude distillation units temporarily citing a depressed dispatch pattern.

Back then, the listed company warned that if the situation persists it “would result in curtailment of crude intake from oilfields with an adverse effect on associated gas as well”.

Attock Refinery was incorporated in Pakistan on November 8, 1978, as a private limited company and was converted into a public company on June 26, 1979. It is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil.

The company is a subsidiary of the Attock Oil Company Limited, England and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).

As per the company’s latest financial results, ATRL saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) jump nearly 64%, clocking in at Rs12.30 billion for the period ended September 30, 2023.

Attock Oil Company Limited Attock Refinery Limited Refinery sector plant shutdown PSX notice ATRL PSX stocks Coral Holding Limited

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.59 against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

KSE-100 falls below 64,000 amid selling pressure

Oil set for weekly gain on US economic growth, Mideast supply concerns

Civilians trapped in Gaza’s south, Hague decision looms

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Fauji Fertilizer Company makes Rs47.5bn profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Dubai’s property boom shows signs of fizzling out

Read more stories