AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,246 Decreased By -199.5 (-3.1%)
BR30 21,661 Decreased By -1085.4 (-4.77%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips after rally last week on Middle East, tight supply

Reuters Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 03:58pm

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Monday as investors indulged in some profit-taking after both benchmarks ended last week about 6% higher on Middle East tensions and as refining outages squeezed refined products markets.

Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or about 1%, at $81.37 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 74 cents, also about 1%, to $76.1 a barrel at 1022 GMT.

Last week, the major forces underlying the rally were the persistent threats to shipping in the Red Sea, Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and U.S. refinery maintenance, Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM told Reuters.

This has led to scarce availability of products, particularly in the middle of the barrel, he said.

“These factors have not subsided yet - and for this reason, I believe that what we see at the moment is only a retracement.”

Oil heads for weekly gain

Logistics disruptions in the Red Sea continued on Monday, with Yemen-based Houthis saying they had targeted a cargo ship in the Red Sea, which they claimed was American.

Shipping trackers said the Marshall Islands-flagged ship was Greek-owned.

The Houthis have targeted shipping with drones and missiles since November in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The United States has led retaliatory strikes on Houthi missile sites since January.

The Houthis have since said they will target ships not just connected to Israel, but also the U.S. and Britain.

In other supply news, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister on Monday said the Kingdom has plenty of spare oil production capacity, after the world’s biggest oil exporter announced last month that it would scale back its long-term capacity expansion plans.

In terms of non-OPEC production, however, a potential uptick in U.S. production emerged, with U.S. energy firms increasing oil and natural gas rigs to their highest since mid-December.

Still, demand concerns fester.

A U.S. Federal Reserve official said she had no interest in recommending an interest rate cut, adding to the chorus on further reining in inflation. Higher interest rates slow economic growth, dampening oil demand.

U.S. inflation data is expected on Tuesday, while British inflation data and euro zone GDP should land on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, France’s TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said he does not see peak oil demand in the numbers, adding “we should exit debate about peak oil demand, be serious, and invest”.

Paris-based oil forecaster the International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents industrialised countries, predicts oil demand will peak by 2030, undercutting the rationale for investment.

But OPEC believes oil use will keep rising over the next two decades.

Crude Oil Oil prices Oil crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips after rally last week on Middle East, tight supply

Market shrugs off energy ministry’s post, KSE-100 loses nearly 1,900 points

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar

Delay in election results do not mean rigging: PM Kakar

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Pakistan ‘is bankrupt’ and ‘sinking deeper every year’: Atif Mian

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

Relative of freed hostage appeals for Gaza deal

Read more stories