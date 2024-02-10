AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-10

Oil heads for weekly gain

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

NEW YORK: Oil prices were on track for gains of 6% on a week-on-week basis amid persistent tensions in the Middle East after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas, and tightness in refined products markets that was driven by refining outages.

Brent crude futures were up 35 cents, or 0.4%, on the day to $81.98 a barrel by 11:49 a.m. EST (1649 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 41 cents or 0.5%, to $76.63 a barrel. US crude was $1 higher earlier in the session.

Oil futures are into their fifth straight day of gains, buoyed this week by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of a Hamas ceasefire proposal on Wednesday.

Israeli forces continued deadly air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday, after the bombing of the southern border city of Rafah on Thursday helped send oil prices up by around 3% in the previous session.

“With the words that, ‘no part of the Gaza Strip would be immune from Israel’s offensive’, it was not hard for oil participants to conclude that without even a passing regard for peace, there was not enough conflict-premium priced in,” said John Evans, an analyst at PVM.

Crude futures were also supported by strength in gasoline and diesel prices as significant US refinery downtime, both planned and unplanned, tightened product markets.

Gasoline futures rose 9.1% in the week to $2.33 per gallon while heating oil futures increased by 11.3% to $2.94 per gallon.

Ukraine launched drone attacks against two oil refineries in southern Russia on Friday, resulting in a fire at the Ilsky refinery. The Afipsky refinery, also in Krasnodar Krai, which borders Crimea on the Black Sea and Azov Sea coast, was the other facility in the attack.

Russia is exporting more crude in February than it planned under an OPEC+ deal, following a combination of drone attacks and technical outages at its refineries.

“Proof still needs to be provided that Russia is able to cut oil exports sufficiently even without weather-related constraints,” Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank, said on Friday in reference to the country’s OPEC+ cut quota.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned another three entities based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one tanker registered by Liberia for violating a cap placed on the price of Russian oil by a coalition of Western nations.

Crude Oil OPEC Oil prices Gaza Oil Israel Hamas war

Comments

200 characters

Oil heads for weekly gain

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Viable projects for international investment: PM seeks ‘plan of action’ within five days

300MW category–III wind project: SIFC EC directs PPIB to conduct bidding process

ECC approves 3-month basic pay to PMO’s staff

Cabinet to approve open bidding: Cat-A firm to be hired for NADRA audit

Violations of relevant laws: SECP slaps Rs13m fine on digital lending firms

Caretaker govt defends internet shutdown

Read more stories