PML-N, MQM-P agree to continue talks on future roadmap

Safdar Rasheed Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have agreed on political cooperation, as per a declaration issued by the MQM following a meeting between the two political parties.

The meeting took place between senior leaders of both parties at Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra residence in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

Nawaz Sharif and the MQM leadership reached an agreement in principle to work together for the vast benefit of the country and the nation for which the two sides chalked out basic points.

From the PML-N side, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique, Maryam Aurangzeb and Rana Mashhood were present in the meeting while the MQM delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui included Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The consultative meeting between the leaders of both parties continued for about an hour. There was a detailed discussion on the political situation in the country and both sides exchanged suggestions in this regard.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the MQM leaders along with their party leaders on their arrival in Raiwind.

According to sources, the MQM delegation had last night met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and presented their demands. The meeting lasted for about two hours. Shehbaz assured the MQM of fulfilling all its demands.

MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, after the meeting, addressed a press conference and claimed that the two sides discussed solutions to the problems.

He also claimed that government formation was not discussed in the meeting, but they talked about the threats facing Pakistan. General elections results have created a challenging situation, he added. At this point, the discussion regarding government formation cannot be started, he maintained.

MQM leader also said that political and economic stability is more important in Pakistan, adding that political forces and institutions should steer the country out of economic crises. Confrontation among political forces will push Pakistan further into crisis.

Some people are talking about a coalition government and other about a national government, he remarked. The MQM leader also stressed that discussions should be held with all parties, including the PPP. He also rubbished the news reports about their demand for governorship during the meeting with the PML-N.

