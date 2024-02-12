AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
PPP MNA arrested

INP Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

HYDERABAD: A newly-elected member of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from NA-227 in Khairpur was arrested on Sunday in connection with an attack of returning officer’s office after rigging allegations surfaced, reported private TV channel.

Irfan Ali Laghari won the NA-227 seat after pocketing 104,013 votes while his rival GDA candidate Liaquat Ali Jatoi obtained only 93,956 votes.

After Laghari was accused of winning the seat through rigging, dozens of arms people attacked the office of the returning officer late last night and tried to steal away the ballot boxes. They also resorted to firing at the spot. The police later arrested Irfan Ali Laghari and shifted him to an unknown place.

