ECP orders re-polling in NA-88 Khushab on February 15

  • The result of the constituency will be announced after counting on February 15
BR Web Desk Published February 10, 2024 Updated February 10, 2024 09:46pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday withheld the result of NA-88 Khushab and ordered re-polling in some polling stations after a violent mob burned the ballot papers on polling day, an ECP spokesperson said.

“The ECP has ordered a re-poll on February 15 in the 26 polling stations of Khushab-2 after a violent mob burned the ballot papers. The result of the constituency will be announced after counting on February 15,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ECP also withheld the results of PS-18 (Ghotki, Sindh) and PK-90 (Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) after reports emerged that the polling material was destroyed or snatched from the ECP officials in several polling stations.

General Elections 2024 results: independents cross century mark as counting nears end

On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also barred the ECP from announcing the result of Lahore’s NA-128 after PTI-backed candidate Salman Akram Raja challenged the results.

The court issued notices to the ECP and all relevant parties while ordering the electoral watchdog to withhold the final result. The hearing was adjourned till February 15.

