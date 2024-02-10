AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Life & Style

The waiting game: Pakistan election results memes do not disappoint

BR Life & Style Published February 10, 2024

As Pakistan enters its third day of vote count with no clear picture of what the future looks like, memes coming out of this tenuous and protracted period have not disappointed.

There has been a massive delay in the results of General Elections 2024, but independents still led the vote count with reports of coalition governments beginning to stream in.

Citizens took to their respective polling stations on February 8 hoping to exercise their civic duties, only to be faced with a stifling telecommunications blackout, allegations of tampering at polling stations and massive delays at those that were supposed to be open and equipped to enable voting.

Celebrities, netizens and the general public did not hold back in taking shots at the entire electoral process, its participants and those managing it over X and Instagram.

Celebrities exercise right to vote

Soon enough the hashtag #electionresults began trending on X, bringing together all the wit, angst and tenacity the nation could muster up following the botched process.

Here is a selection of some:

Where’s the lie…

The truth is out there…

a willing ode to Oppenheimer…

Counting chickens…

General elections General Elections 2024 Elections 2024 results election rigging

Comments

200 characters

