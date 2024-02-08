Celebrities exercise right to vote

As Pakistan went to the polls on February 8 amidst a stifling telecommunication blackout, celebrities also cast their votes with positive reinforcement for the country and the general elections 2024.

Among the ones who made it out to their respective polling stations included actor Mahira Khan, Hina Bayat, Azekah Daniel and Mawra Hussain.

Here is a roundup of celebrities across Pakistan on election day:

Pakistan’s favourite cross-border star Mahira posted a picture of her with her voting stamp, encouraging others to do the same.

Mahira had also posted a note on Wednesday as well, encouraging everyone to come out today.

Actor Azekah Daniel and Mawra Hussain both posted images enroute and back from their respective polling stations.

Actor Aiman Khan took to Instagram, urging her fans to exercise their right to vote.

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan also posted an image on Instagram, telling fans to make their way to the polls to vote for the choicest candidate.

Actor Hina Bayat posted several videos on Instagram, showcasing her own voting stamp as well as giving a review of the polling station and polling officers at her respective station.

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez too made it out to vote.