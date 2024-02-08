AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Celebrities exercise right to vote

BR Life & Style Published 08 Feb, 2024 04:17pm

As Pakistan went to the polls on February 8 amidst a stifling telecommunication blackout, celebrities also cast their votes with positive reinforcement for the country and the general elections 2024.

Among the ones who made it out to their respective polling stations included actor Mahira Khan, Hina Bayat, Azekah Daniel and Mawra Hussain.

Here is a roundup of celebrities across Pakistan on election day:

Pakistan’s favourite cross-border star Mahira posted a picture of her with her voting stamp, encouraging others to do the same.

Mahira had also posted a note on Wednesday as well, encouraging everyone to come out today.

Actor Azekah Daniel and Mawra Hussain both posted images enroute and back from their respective polling stations.

Actor Aiman Khan took to Instagram, urging her fans to exercise their right to vote.

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan also posted an image on Instagram, telling fans to make their way to the polls to vote for the choicest candidate.

Actor Hina Bayat posted several videos on Instagram, showcasing her own voting stamp as well as giving a review of the polling station and polling officers at her respective station.

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez too made it out to vote.

2024 general elections pakistan elections General Elections 2024 elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Celebrities exercise right to vote

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in DI Khan

Oil rises on slim progress in Gaza peace talks, weaker dollar

Antony Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Nation goes to the polls today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Read more stories