Feb 10, 2024
Pakistan

Results of General Elections 2024: massive delay, claims of tampering, but ‘independent’ Pakistan still leads

BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 10, 2024 11:03am

A massive delay in issuance of official results by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and allegations of tampering of poll results clouded Pakistan’s General Elections after millions of citizens exercised their right to vote on Thursday.

Despite wider expectation that a clear picture would likely emerge on Friday, counting of votes apparently continued on Saturday.

Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

For updated results, please refresh this page.

These results are unofficial, and only reflect vote-count of particular polling stations of a certain constituency. These results will be updated as more vote-counts are received. Any candidate’s position is subject to change. Business Recorder will rely on the ECP’s official results to determine a final position.

Completed, but unofficial results

Seat No Stations Winner Runner-up
NA-002 341/341 Amjad Ali Khan (IND)
88,938 votes		 Ameer Muqam (PML-N)
37,764 votes
NA-202 305/305 Nafisa Shah (PPPP)
80,000 votes		 Syed Ghous Ali Shah (GDA)
12,300 votes
NA-227 333/333 Irfan Ali Leghari (PPP)
104,013 votes		 Liaquat Ali Jatoi (GDA)
93,956 votes
NA-211 326/326 Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jelani (PPPP)
36,756 votes		 Ali Nawaz Shah (IND)
18,092 votes
NA-030 267/267 Shandana Gulzar Khan (IND)
71,742 votes		 Nasir Khan (JUIP)
19,265 votes
NA-149 169/169 Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar (IND)
48,470 votes		 Jahangir Khan Tareen (IPP)
15,631 votes
NA-013 278/278 Muhammad Nawaz Khan (IND)
32,164 votes		 Ata Muhamamd (PRP)
17,806 votes
NA-217 331/331 Zulfiqar Bachani (PPPP)
119,530 votes		 Rahila Magsi (GDA)
73,778 votes
NA-167 301/301 Muhammad Usman Awaisi (PML-N)
78,970 votes		 Amir Yar Malik (IND)
42,500 votes
NA-017 324/324 Ali Khan Jadoon (IND)
97,177 votes		 Muhabbat Khan Awan (PML-N)
44,522 votes
NA-229 184/184 Jam Abdul Karim Bijar (PPPP)
55,732 votes		 Qadir Bux (PML-N)
21,841 votes
NA-055 311/311 Ibrar Ahmed (PML-N)
78,542 votes		 Muhammad Basharat Raja (IND)
67,101 votes
NA-058 459/459 Major R Tahir Iqbal (PML-N)
115,974 votes		 Ayaz Amir (IND)
102,537 votes
NA-123 222/222 Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N)
63,953 votes		 Afzaal Azeem Pahat (IND)
48,486 votes
NA-230 163/163 Syed Rafiullah (PPPP)
32,099 votes		 Masroor Ali (IND)
23,370 votes
NA-199 365/365 Ali Gohar Khan Mahar (PPPP)
154,832 votes		 Abdul Qayum (JUIP)
40,204 votes
NA-216 378/378 Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman (PPPP)
124,536 votes		 Bashir Ahmed (PML-N)
80,439 votes
NA-059 467/467 Sardar Ghulam Abbas (PML-N)
141,680 votes		 Muhammad Romaan Ahmad (IND)
129,716 votes
NA-121 299/299 Wasim Qadir (IND)
78,703 votes		 Shaikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N)
70,957 votes
NA-064 537/537 Chaudhry Salik Hussain (PML)
105,205 votes		 Qaisra Elahi (IND)
80,946 votes
NA-135 370/370 Nadeem Abbas (PML-N)
107,862 votes		 Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti (IND)
90,443 votes
NA-010 397/397 Gohar Ali Khan (IND)
110,023 votes		 Abdul Rauf (ANP)
30,302 votes
NA-006 307/307 Bashir Khan (IND)
81,060 votes		 Siraj-ul-Haq (JIP)
56,538 votes
NA-019 385/385 Asad Qaiser (IND)
115,635 votes		 Fazal Ali (JUIP)
45,567 votes
NA-130 376/376 Muhammad Mian Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)
171,024 votes		 Yasmeen Rashid (IND)
115,043 votes
NA-023 317/317 Ali Mohammad Khan (IND)
102,175 votes		 Ahmed Khan (ANP)
33,910 votes
NA-111 331/331 Mohammad Arshad Sahi (IND)
113,709 votes		 Barjees Tahir (PML-N)
93,467 votes
NA-115 354/354 Khurram Shahzad Wirk (IND)
101,610 votes		 Javed Latif (PML-N)
69,766 votes
NA-021 351/351 Mujahid Khan (IND)
116,049 votes		 Azam Khan (JUI-F)
60,373 votes
NA-222 338/338 Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur (PPPP)
113,916 votes		 Mir Hussain Bux Talpur (GDA)
67,010 votes
NA-194 377/377 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP)
131,217 votes		 Rashid Mehmood Soomro (JUIP)
34,572 votes
NA-218 238/238 Syed Hussain Tariq (PPPP)
108,597 votes		 Muhammad Rizwan Shaikh (JUP-N)
7,942votes
NA-129 332/332 Mian Mohammad Azhar (IND)
103,718 votes		 Mohammad Noman (PML-N)
71,540 votes
NA-122 361/361 Latif Khosa (IND)
117,109 votes		 Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N)
77,907 votes
NA-119 338/338 Maryam Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)
83,855 votes		 Shehzad Farooq (IND)
68,376 votes
NA-140 461/461 Rana Iradat Sharif Khan (PML-N)
139,322 votes		 Raja Talia Saeed (IND)
104,762 votes
NA-203 275/275 Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani (PPPP)
125,530 votes		 Pir Sadaruddin Shah (GDA)
96,133 votes
NA-015 550/550 Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasip Khan (IND)
110,000 votes		 Muhammad Mian Nawaz Sharif (PML-N)
80,000 votes
NA-060 386/386 Bilal Azhar Kiani (PML-N)
99,948 votes		 Hasan Adeel (IND)
90,474 votes
NA-028 265/265 Noor Alam Khan (JUIP)
138,389 votes		 Sajid Nawaz (IND)
65,119 votes
NA-011 346/346 Amir Maqam (PML-N)
59,863 votes		 Haji Syed Fareen Khan (IND)
54,311 votes
NA-016 464/464 Ali Asghar Khan (IND)
104,993 votes		 Murtaza Javed Abbasi (PML-N)
86, 276 votes
NA-005 421/421 Sahibzada Sibghatullah (IND)
90,261 votes		 Sahibzada Tariqullah (JIP)
48,063 votes
NA-007 308/308 Mehboob Shah (IND)
84,843 votes		 Mohammad Ismail (JIP)
31,133 votes
NA-009 348/348 Junaid Akhbar (IND)
113,513 votes		 Syed Ahmed Ali Shah (PPPP)
40,740 votes
NA-231 215/215 Abdul Hakeem Baloch (PPPP)
43,634 votes		 Khalid Mehmood Ali (IND)
43,245 votes
NA-178 281/281 Amir Talal Khan (PML-N)
113,816 votes		 Abdul Qayyom Khan Jatoi (IND)
87,932 votes
NA-152 310/310 Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani (PPPP)
96,998 votes		 Syed Javed Ali Shah (PML-N)
71,259 votes
NA-082 360/360 Mukhtar Ahmed Malik (PML-N)
108,714 votes		 Nadeem Afzal Gondal (PPPP)
87,349 votes
NA-109 449/449 Sheikh Waqas Akram (IND)
176,586 votes		 Yaqoob Sheikh (PML-N)
61,787 votes
NA-142 431/431 Usman Ali (IND)
107,496 votes		 Chaudhry Mohammad Ashraf (PML-N)
96,125 votes
NA-046 342/342 Anjum Aqeel Khan (PML-N)
81,958 votes		 Amir Masood (IND)
44,317 votes
NA-048 261/261 Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz (IND)
69,699 votes		 Muhammad Ali Bokhari (IND)
59,851 votes
NA-232 270/270 Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui (MQM-P)
88,260 votes		 Adeel Ahmed (IND)
66,574 votes
NA-024 354/354 Anwar Taj (IND)
89,801 votes		 Gohar Ali (JUIP)
48,545 votes
NA-033 319/319 Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah (IND)
93,429 votes		 Pervez Khattak (PTI-P)
26,574 votes
NA-196 303/303 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP)
85,370 votes		 Nasir Mehmood (JUIP)
34,499 votes
NA-207 346/346 Asif Ali Zardari (PPPP)
146,989 votes		 Sardar Sher Mohammad Rind Baloch (IND)
51,916 votes
NA-201 300/300 Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah (PPPP)
120,219 votes		 Muhammad Saleh Indhar (JUIP)
53,302 votes
NA-003 309/309 Saleem Rehman (IND)
81,411 votes		 Wajid Ali Khan (PML-N)
27,861 votes
NA-004 346/346 Sohail Sultan (IND)
88,009 votes		 Mohammad Salim Khan (ANP)
20,890 votes
NA-233 287/287 Mohammad Javed Hanif Khan (MQM-P)
103,967 votes		 Mohammad Haris (IND)
58,753 votes
NA-236 294/294 Hassan Sabir (MQM-P)
38,871 votes		 Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi (PPPP)
32,231 votes
NA-036 386/386 Yousaf Khan (IND)
73,076 votes		 Obaid Ullah (JUIP)
34,324 votes
NA-001 312/312 Abdul Latif (IND)
61,834 votes		 Mohammad Talha Mahmood (JUIP)
42,987 votes
NA-014 443/443 Sardar Mohammad Yousuf Zamaan (PMLN)
115,544 votes		 Mohammad Saleem Imran (IND)
103,333 votes
NA-018 604/604 Omar Ayub Khan (IND)
192,948 votes		 Babar Nawaaz Khan (PML-N)
112,389 votes
NA-020 378/378 Shehram Khan (IND)
122,965 votes		 Waris Khan (ANP)
47,535 votes
NA-022 387/387 Muhammad Atif (IND)
114,748 votes		 Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti (ANP)
66,159 votes
NA-025 392/392 Fazal Muhammad Khan (IND)
100,713 votes		 Aimal Wali Khan (ANP)
67,876 votes
NA-026 194/194 Sajid Khan (IND)
41,489 votes		 Muhammad Arif (JUIP)
19,930 votes
NA-029 201/201 Arbab Amir Ayub (IND)
68,792 votes		 Saqib Ullah Khan (ANP)
18,888 votes
NA-031 246/246 Sher Ali Arbab (IND)
82,985 votes		 Arbab Alamgir Khan (PPPP)
22,543 votes
NA-038 374/374 Shahid Ahmad (IND)
118,056 votes		 Shah Abdul Aziz (JUIP)
40,965 votes
NA-044 358/358 Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (IND)
93,443 votes		 Molana Fazal Ur Rehman (JUIP)
59,922 votes
NA-045 307/307 Fateh Ullah Khan (PPPP)
56,933 votes		 Obaid ur Rehman (JUIP)
48,343 votes
NA-047 387/387 Tariq Fazal Chaudhry (PML-N)
102,502 votes		 Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen (IND)
86,396 votes
NA-049 461/461 Sheikh Aftab Ahmad (PML-N)
119,727 votes		 Tahir Sadiq (IND)
110,230 votes
NA-050 556/556 Malik Sohail Khan (PML-N)
119,075 votes		 Eman Waseem (IND)
109,189 votes
NA-051 559/559 Raja Osama Sarwar (PML-N)
149,250 votes		 Muhammad Latasab Satti (IND)
113,843 votes
NA-053 329/329 Qamar ul Islam Raja (PML-N)
72,006 votes		 Ajmal Sabir Raja (IND)
58,476 votes
NA-054 344/344 Aqeel Malik (IND)
85,912 votes		 Azra Masood (IND)
73,694 votes
NA-056 371/371 Muhammad Hanif Abbasi (PML-N)
96,649 votes		 Sheharyar Riaz (IND)
82,613 votes
NA-057 326/326 Danyal Chaudhary (PML-N)
83,331 votes		 Seemabia Tahir (IND)
56,789 votes
NA-061 380/380 Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf (PML-N)
88,238 votes		 Shauqat Iqbal Mirza (IND)
84,215 votes
NA-066 396/396 Muhammad Ahmed Chattha (IND)
160,676 votes		 Nisar Ahmad Cheema (PML-N)
100,633 votes
NA-067 619/619 Aniqa Mehdi (IND)
208,943 votes		 Saira Afzal Tarar (PML-N)
183,020 votes
NA-068 385/385 Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chodhary (IND)
166,093 votes		 Mushahid Raza (PML-N)
70,926 votes
NA-069 377/377 Nasir Iqbal Bosal (PML-N)
113,285 votes		 Kausar Parveen (IND)
108,768 votes
NA-070 363/363 Armaghan Subhani (PML-N)
123,437 votes		 Hafiz Hamid Raza (IND)
112,117 votes
NA-071 358/358 Khawaja Muhammad Asif (PML-N)
118,566 votes		 Rehana Imtiaz Dar (IND)
100,272 votes
NA-073 351/351 Nosheen Iftikhar (PML-N)
112,143 votes		 Ali Asjad Malhi (IND)
104,067 votes
NA-074 352/352 Aslam Ghuman (IND)
130,504 votes		 Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan (PML-N)
95,988 votes
NA-075 415/415 Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry (PML-N)
99,625 votes		 Tahir Ali Javed (IND)
75,626 votes
NA-076 414/414 Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N)
136,279 votes		 Javaid Safdar Khalon (IND)
109,309 votes
NA-083 328/328 Usama Ahmed Mela (IND)
136,566 votes		 Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha (PML-N)
98,700 votes
NA-084 344/344 Shafqat Abbas (IND)
101,944 votes		 Liaqat Ali Khan (PML-N)
77,477 votes
NA-086 343/343 Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan (IND)
105,868 votes		 Syed Javed Hasnain Shah (PML-N)
94,479 votes
NA-087 345/345 Malik Shakir Bashir Awan (PML-N)
117,773 votes		 Umar Aslam Khan (IND)
108,308 votes
NA-089 419/419 Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan (IND)
217,427 votes		 Obaid Ullah Khan (PML-N)
34,068 votes
NA-012 199/199 Muhammad Idris (IND)
26,583 votes		 Sala Uddin (JUIF)
22,043 votes
NA-027 342/342 Muhammad Iqbal Khan (IND)
85,514 votes		 Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi (PML-N)
18,8832 votes
NA-032 301/301 Asif Khan (IND)
122,792 votes		 Ghulam Ahmad Bilour (ANP)
45,846 votes
NA-037 289/289 Hameed Hussain (MWM)
58,650 votes		 Sajid Hussain Turi (PPPP)
54,384 votes
NA-039 524/524 Naseem Ali Shah (IND)
148,097 votes		 Zahid Akram Durrani (JUIF)
110,675 votes
NA-041 409/409 Sher Afzal Khan (IND)
117,988 votes		 Asjad Mehmood (JUIF)
68,303 votes
NA-042 276/276 Zubair Khan (IND)
20,022 votes		 Mohammad Ali (IND)
16,194 votes
NA-063 358/358 Hussain Ellahi (PML)
88,069 votes		 Sajid Yousaf (IND)
81,640 votes
NA-065 414/414 Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed (PML-N)
90,982 votes		 Syed Wajahat Shah (IND)
82,411 votes
NA-077 321/321 Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk (PML-N)
106,451 votes		 Rashida Tariq (IND)
91,812 votes
NA-078 319/319 Muhammad Muneed Arif (PML-N)
106,169 votes		 KhuramDastgir (IND)
88,308 votes
NA-079 346/346 Ehsan Ullah Virk (IND)
104,023 votes		 Zulfiqar Ali Bhandar (PML-N)
99,635 votes
NA-080 383/383 Shahid Usman (PML-N)
98,160 votes		 Lala Asad Ulllah (IND)
95,007 votes
NA-090 369/369 Umair Khan Niazi (IND)
179,820 votes		 Muhammad Humair Khan Niazi (PML-N))
51,233 votes

Where vote-count remains under way, but results of some polling stations have been received

  • NA-8

Postponed

  • NA-35

Pending

  • NA-40

Pending

  • NA-43

Pending

  • NA-52

Polling stations: 20/541

1st: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) - 11,613 votes

2nd: Raja Muhammad Javaid Ikhlas (PML-N) - 8,677 votes

  • NA-62

Pending

  • NA-72

Pending

  • NA-81

Pending

  • NA-85

Pending

  • NA-88

Pending

  • NA-91

Pending

  • NA-92

Pending

  • NA-93

Polling stations: 5/314

1st: Muhammad Ameer Ali Lali (IND) - 305 votes

2nd: Ghulam Bibi (IND) - 267 votes

  • NA-94

Pending

  • NA-95

Pending

  • NA-96

Pending

  • NA-97

Pending

  • NA-98

Pending

  • NA-99

Pending

  • NA-100

Polling stations: 19/377

1st: Dr Nisar Jutt (IND) - 12,806 votes

2nd: Rana Sana Ullah Khan (PML-N) - 12,245 votes

  • NA-101

Polling stations: 200/393

1st: Rana Atif (IND) - 67,434 votes

2nd: Mian Irfan Ahmad (PML-N) - 43,095 votes

  • NA-102

Pending

  • NA-103

Polling stations: 2/386

1st: Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari (PML-N) - 310 votes

2nd: Mian Ali Sarfraz (IND) - 237 votes

  • NA-104

Pending

  • NA-105

Pending

  • NA-106

Pending

  • NA-107

Pending

  • NA-108

Pending

  • NA-110

Pending

  • NA-112

Pending

  • NA-113

Pending

  • NA-114

Pending

  • NA-116

Pending

  • NA-117

Pending

  • NA-118

Polling stations: 40/463

1st: Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) - 7,361 votes

2nd: Aliya Hamza Malik (IND) - 6,670 votes

  • NA-120

Pending

  • NA-124

Pending

  • NA-125

Pending

  • NA-126

Pending

  • NA-127

Polling stations: 4/337

1st: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP) - 1,362 votes

2nd: Attaullah Tarar (PML-N) - 627 votes

  • NA-128

Polling stations: 1/433

1st: Salman Akram Raja (IND) - 546 votes

2nd: Aun Chaudhry (IPP) - 443 votes

  • NA-131

Pending

  • NA-132

Polling stations: 37/342

1st: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) - 13,124 votes

2nd: Sardar Muhammad Hussain Doger (IND) - 8,254 votes

  • NA-133

Pending

  • NA-134

Pending

  • NA-136

Pending

  • NA-137

Pending

  • NA-138

Pending

  • NA-139

Polling stations: 3/449

1st: Ahmad Raza Manika (PML-N) - 3,015 votes

2nd: Rao Jamil Hashim Khan (IND) - 2,848 votes

  • NA-141

Pending

  • NA-143

Pending

  • NA-144

Pending

  • NA-145

Pending

  • NA-146

Polling stations: 10/396

1st: Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (IND) - 3,698 votes

2nd: Peer Aslam Bodla (PML-N) - 3,206 votes

  • NA-147

Pending

  • NA-148

Pending

  • NA-150

Pending

  • NA-151

Polling stations: 30/141

1st: Meher Bano Qureshi (IND) - 15,656 votes

2nd: Abdul Ghaffar (PML-N) - 11,281 votes

  • NA-153

Pending

  • NA-154

Pending

  • NA-155

Pending

  • NA-156

Polling stations: 5/355

1st: Ayesha Nazir Jutt (IND) - 4,835 votes

2nd: Chaudry Nazir Ahmed (PML-N) - 2,920 votes

  • NA-157

Pending

  • NA-158

Pending

  • NA-159

Pending

  • NA-160

Pending

  • NA-161

Pending

  • NA-162

Pending

  • NA-163

Pending

  • NA-164

Pending

  • NA-165

Pending

  • NA-166

Pending

  • NA-168

Pending

  • NA-169

Pending

  • NA-170

Pending

  • NA-171

Pending

  • NA-172

Pending

  • NA-173

Pending

  • NA-174

Polling stations: 18/323

1st: Muhamad Azhar Khan Leghari (PML-N) - 5,543 votes

2nd: Rais Muhammad Mehboob Ahmad (IND) - 3,412 votes

  • NA-175

Pending

  • NA-176

Pending

  • NA-177

Pending

  • NA-179

Pending

  • NA-180

Pending

  • NA-181

Pending

  • NA-182

Pending

  • NA-183

Pending

  • NA-184

Pending

  • NA-185

Pending

  • NA-186

Pending

  • NA-187

Pending

  • NA-188

Pending

  • NA-189

Pending

  • NA-190

Pending

  • NA-191

Pending

  • NA-192

Pending

  • NA-193

Pending

  • NA-195

Pending

  • NA-197

Pending

  • NA-198

Pending

  • NA-200

Pending

  • NA-204

Pending

  • NA-205

Pending

  • NA-206

Pending

  • NA-208

Pending

  • NA-209

Polling stations: 151/442

1st: Shazia Marri (PPPP) - 60,492 votes

2nd: Muhammad Khan Junejo (GDA) - 38,363 votes

  • NA-210

Pending

  • NA-212

Pending

  • NA-213

Pending

  • NA-214

Pending

  • NA-215

Pending

  • NA-219

Pending

  • NA-220

Pending

  • NA-221

Pending

  • NA-223

Pending

  • NA-224

Pending

  • NA-225

Pending

  • NA-226

Pending

  • NA-228

Pending

  • NA-234

Polling stations: 2/195

1st: Faheem Khan (IND) - 135 votes

2nd: Muhammad Moen Amir Pirzada (MQM-P) - 96 votes

  • NA-235

Pending

  • NA-237

Pending

  • NA-238

Pending

  • NA-239

Polling stations: 1/181

1st: Nabil Gabol (PPPP) - 358 votes

2nd: Fazal ur Rehman Niazi (JIP) - 196 votes

  • NA-240

Pending

  • NA-241

Polling stations: 2/234

1st: Khurram Sher Zaman (IND) - 708 votes

2nd: Muhammad Farooq Sattar (MQM-P) - 408 votes

  • NA-242

Polling stations: 5/125

1st: Mustafa Kamal (MQM-P) - 2,200 votes

2nd: Qadir Mandokhail (PPPP) - 750 votes

  • NA-243

Pending

  • NA-244

Polling stations: 1/129

1st: Aftaab Jahangir (IND) - 699 votes

2nd: Muhammad Farooq Sattar (MQM-P) - 560 votes

  • NA-245

Polling stations: 1/256

1st: Syed Hafeezuddin (MQM-P) - 170 votes

2nd: Atta Ullah (IND) - 119 votes

  • NA-246

Pending

  • NA-247

Polling stations: 1/267

1st: Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan (MQM-P) - 399 votes

2nd: Munam Zafar Khan (JIP) - 185 votes

  • NA-248

Polling stations: 3/361

1st: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) - 859 votes

2nd: Arsalan Khalid (IND) - 569 votes

  • NA-249

Pending

  • NA-250

Polling stations: 1/307

1st: Farhan Chishti (MQM-P) - 450 votes

2nd: Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman (JIP) - 227 votes

  • NA-251

Pending

  • NA-252

Pending

  • NA-253

Pending

  • NA-254

Pending

  • NA-255

Pending

  • NA-256

Pending

  • NA-257

Pending

  • NA-258

Pending

  • NA-259

Pending

  • NA-260

Pending

  • NA-261

Polling stations: 10/255

1st: Mohammad Akhtar Mengal (BNP) - 2,584 votes

2nd: Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri (PPPP) - 1,079 votes

  • NA-262

Pending

  • NA-263

Pending

  • NA-264

Pending

  • NA-265

Pending

  • NA-266

Polling stations: 15/133

1st: Mehmood Khan Achakzai (PKMAP) - 10,565 votes

2nd: Abdul Wahid (JUIN) - 7,623 votes

Comments

200 characters
SAEED Feb 08, 2024 08:46pm
great
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Feb 09, 2024 12:00am
Feb 8, 11:55 pm. Operation kill the unexpected results in the bud is underway, but there are too many unexpected results which is why they have stopped-shop. Software update perhaps?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Imran s Feb 09, 2024 03:12am
@SAEED , what is great?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Single malt Munir Feb 09, 2024 11:13am
@Imran s, mainly the corruption, deceit and lies.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country Feb 09, 2024 11:20am
Yet another 'experiment' is unfolding in front of our eyes and it'll fail as well. Only real democracy will work and it needs time to develop its roots.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hala Ibrahim Feb 09, 2024 12:24pm
BR sub-editors working hard in following the results. Keep it up.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Feb 09, 2024 04:54pm
Please share the benefits of your updates because decisions are being managed in passing time, If you are correct reporter that don't reduce the Rehana Imtiaz dar votes.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Independent Pakistan Feb 09, 2024 08:36pm
Thank you imran for inspiring the masses. Thank you for steering them away from corruption, lies and propaganda. 'Independent' Naya Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Syed Arif shah Feb 09, 2024 08:55pm
Good but results process very slow
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Feb 10, 2024 05:04am
Going by the results, everything looks fair.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Feb 10, 2024 05:06am
This election is way fairer than BD elections, which were a big sham.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

