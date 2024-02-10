Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday said party’s founding chairman Imran Khan would never strike a deal with the powers that be until establishing ascendency of democracy and its acceptance in true sense.

Speaking at a presser, Secretary Information PTI Rauf Hassan said that PTI would use all legal and constitutional means to block the undue inference of non-political forces in political affairs.

When the election results started pouring in Thursday night and the trend clearly showed that PTI was taking a clear lead in the center, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, he added, the polls manipulators first slowdown the process of declarations of results and subsequently halted the process altogether to tamper with the results.

PTI claims results being delayed

He pointed out that though the process of declaring polls results was going at a snail’s pace, the PTI candidates were clearly winning with huge margins at several constituencies including Islamabad at night.

However, he added that their clear victory was converted into defeat in the morning as political engineering was going on behind the scenes.

He lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its incompetence, saying the role of the electoral watchdog always remained questionable, as every time its system collapsed suddenly at the eleventh hour to tamper with the polls results and it only restarted after the completion of the engineering process.

He made it clear that PTI was emerging as a lead political force in the center, KP and Punjab but efforts were afoot to manipulate the results in the center and Punjab to establish governments of their choice.

He vowed that PTI would exercise all legal and constitutional rights to frustrate all bids to tamper with the election results.

He declared that the party has emerged as the single largest political force in the center as well as in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Hasan said that the people have not just spoken in February 08 elections rather they have roared that no one except Imran Khan can be the next prime minister of the country.

He said that the massive turnout to vote for PTI despite all adversarial circumstances, clearly reflected their resilience, courage, and passion, adding any effort to derail the will of the people will have deadly consequences.

He proposed that the powers-wielders should shun the past practice of stealing public mandate to establish a weak government because it would be neither sustainable nor capable to steer the country out of the prevailing quagmire.

To a question, he reiterated that PTI wanted the formation of an independent judicial commission on May 9 incidents so as to identify and punish the actual culprits.

Hasan also demanded that an empowered commission should be constituted to probe February 9 polls fraud in order to expose the elements involved in polls tempering so as to hold them accountable.

He said that PTI did not believe in avenge, as there was a special chapter in PTI manifesto of “wounds healing”, thus we will leave no stone unturned to heal the wounds of the country inflicted on it during the past 75 years.

He sais undoubtedly, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif would make all-out efforts and become active again to buy the consciousness of PTI’s elected candidates.

However, he vowed that PTI was purified and transformed drastically during the last two years hence it would be a hard nut to crack to buy the consciousness of PTI’s ideological candidates this time around.

