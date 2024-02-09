PTI claims results being delayed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday alleged that election results across the country are being delayed after Imran Khan’s candidates emerged victorious.

It urged party workers to stay at polling stations and only leave until they were provided with Form-45.

In a message on X, PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan said “there are reports of closure of the screens in the offices of returning officers in several circles.”

He warned that attacks on the people’s mandate through a “closed-door conspiracy” or tampering would have negative consequences.

PTI urges masses to cast their votes in great numbers

He also urged PTI workers to stay at polling stations and only leave until they were provided with Form-45.

“The election commission should ensure the immediate release of the results instead of facilitating the scandalous process of tampering with the election results,” he added.

In another message on X, the PTI said “even though the illegitimate, fascist regime tried every low tactic to scare & dissuade people from voting, the people of Pakistan came out today in unprecedented numbers to vehemently reject the system of oppression, lawlessness & fraud”.

Another message posted on the official X account of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan reads “stay outside the offices of the returning officers (ROs) in a peaceful manner until the complete results are obtained.”

“Do not leave the RO office under any circumstance without collecting the complete result,” he added.

The PTI also alleged that “Form 45” has not yet been provided to the contesting candidates despite the completion of the polling process hours ago.

Chief Election Observer of PTI, Brigadier Muhammad Masood Abbasi (Retired) demanded immediate provision of “Form 45” to the PTI-supported candidates.

Abbasi, in a statement, said complaints are being received from the PTI-supported candidates in various constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies nationwide regarding the non-issuance of “Form 45” to the polling agents.

The PTI-backed candidates have not been provided with “Form 45” in several constituencies, including NA-6, NA-10, NA-41, NA-43, NA-44, NA-71, NA-150, NA-151, NA-209, NA-242, and many others, he claimed and alleged that workers and polling agents of his party are being targeted by police.

“Preparations are underway to change the results, observing the clear victory of PTI [supported] candidates,” Abbasi said.

Failure to provide Form-45 hours after the polling process is a blatant violation of election rules and regulations and a systematic and shameful attempt at rigging, stated Abbasi.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), taking note of these incidents, should ensure the immediate provision of Form 45 to the candidates and take action against those involved in irregularities. “The Pakistani nation will not accept any manipulation of its voting rights through changes in election results,” he warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024