Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

LAHORE: Announcing that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as the single largest party in the centre and Punjab, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday invited all the political parties including independents to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of the problems it is currently facing.

“The PML-N did not want to fight because Pakistan could not afford it,” he said, adding that “given the situation right now, Pakistan needs at least 10 years of stability.”

While addressing the PML-N workers and supporters at the PML-N Secretariat, Nawaz said the PML-N respects the mandate of all parties, including the independents. “We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this injured Pakistan and sit with us,” he said. “Our agenda is only a prosperous Pakistan and you know what we have done before.”

He further said he has assigned the task to Shehbaz Sharif to reach out to the PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for the formation of a coalition government. “Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar will hold meetings today,” he said, adding that “We can’t hold elections again and again.”

Nawaz said, “All the institutions in this country including politicians, judiciary and media should play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of crises.” He added that the same was not just his or Ishaq Dar’s responsibility.

“This is everyone’s Pakistan, not just PML-N’s. Everyone should sit in harmony and bring Pakistan out of the difficulties,” he asserted.

Nawaz also mentioned that they were all sitting together the other day but didn’t address you because only 12% results were announced.

The PML-N leader also recounted services rendered by the PML-N for the country and the countrymen. “You all are aware how the PML-N steered the country out of crises both on economic and political fronts,” he said. “It would have been much better if they were given majority in elections, but it is joint responsibility of all to serve the country.”

