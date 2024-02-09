PML-N monitors election process through own monitoring cell

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) monitored the election process through its election monitoring cell established at the PML-N Secretariat here at Model Town.

PML-N leader Anusha Rehman, who was heading this cell, remained available throughout the day to receive any complaint from party candidates.

Former federal minister Azam Nazir Tarar who is head of legal team of the PML-N also remained available in the cell to address legal issues during the election process.

Moreover, the PML-N top leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and others also visited the PML-N Secretariat and held meetings with the PML-N leaders, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Anusha Rehman said she was optimistic of becoming PM for the fourth term by Nawaz Sharif. She hoped that challenges posed to the country would be tackled under the sagacious leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The sources claimed that the PML-N monitoring cell received some complaints from different areas.

After the completion of polling process, the PML-N is receiving results from across the country for which a dedicated team is working.

