KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 09, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 278.89 281.00 AED 73.12 76.82
EURO 299.27 302.00 SAR 74.18 74.82
GDP 350.83 353.96 INTERDANK 279.00 279.40
JPY 1.87 1.87
=========================================================================
