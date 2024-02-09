AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500 opens above 5,000 mark after revised inflation data

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 08:00pm

The benchmark S&P 500 opened firmly above the 5,000 mark on Friday after data pointed to minimal revisions in last year’s inflation figures, supporting expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.64 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 38,731.97.

US stocks tread water as market targets 5,000 for S&P 500

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.26 points, or 0.13%, at 5,004.17, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 48.66 points, or 0.31%, to 15,842.38 at the opening bell.

Wall Street S&P 500 US Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell usa stock

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500 opens above 5,000 mark after revised inflation data

Uncertainty over election results dents PSX sentiments, KSE loses 1,200 points

Moody’s says timely election result to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan: report

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

Pakistan should investigate reports of election irregularities, says EU

LHC bars ECP from issuing NA-128 results on Salman Akram Raja’s plea

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Omar Ayub tells PTI supported winners to stay loyal to Imran Khan under ‘all circumstances’

Dubai over ‘crime-ridden’ London: luxury property developer praises emirate

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East conflict rages unabated

Read more stories