Nawaz Sharif to address supporters today: PML-N

BR Web Desk Published 09 Feb, 2024 04:24pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will address his supporters in Lahore’s Model Town at 5 pm today (Friday).

This was announced on party’s X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Earlier, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that the PML-N had emerged as the single largest party in Centre and Punjab, saying Nawaz will head to the party’s headquarters in Lahore to deliver a “victory speech.”

“As opposed to the false perception deliberately built by a section of media last night, PMLN, Alhamdolillah emerging as the single largest party in centre and in Punjab. Some results awaited. MNS will head to PMLN HQ for the victory speech as soon as the final results are received. Insha’Allah,” she wrote on X.

According to unofficial and preliminary results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates are leading the race with 71 National Assembly seats, while PML-N is trailing with 47 seats, with many results still awaited.

A clear picture will only emerge as counting continues on Friday.

