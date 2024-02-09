Uncertainty over elections results dents PSX sentiments

Uncertainty pertaining to the election results took a toll on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 2,000 points during the opening minutes of the post-election trading session on Friday.

At 9:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,108.23 level, a decrease of points 2,035.64 or 3.17%.

Experts attributed the decline to unexpected general election results.

“The delay in the election results is driving the market down,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder. “As the picture gets clear around the elections, the uncertainty in the market would reduce,” she added.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC and PPL were trading in the red.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index had closed 345 points higher, a day before the general elections, aided by a late-session buying spree to settle at 64,143.87.

Conduct of the elections that remained generally peaceful but questions over the credibility of this electoral exercise continued to persist in the absence of mainstream political force Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and a delay in the election results issuance.

As per preliminary and unofficial results, PTI-backed independent candidates were ahead of their rival candidates in several NA seats early Friday.

Globally, trade was lightened in Asia by the closure of Chinese markets for the Lunar New Year break and by a shortened session in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng, however, slumped 2% in the morning, with traders frustrated by a long and so far fruitless wait for Beijing to unleash stimulus or support for China’s sliding markets.

The Nikkei rose 1%, aided by a retreating yen that traded near its weakest in two months at 149.37 per dollar in the Asia morning.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat and heading toward a 0.7% weekly rise to notch its longest weekly winning streak since June. The S&P 500 touched the 5,000 mark and notched a record close on Thursday.

Brent crude futures jumped 3% on Thursday and are up more than 5.5% on the week on concerns that prolonged conflict in the Middle East is disrupting shipping and risks bringing the US and Iran into a direct confrontation.

This is an intra-day update