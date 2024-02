KARACHI: Unidentified armed men robber a Presiding Officer in Malir Saudabad area of Karachi on Thursday. According to details, as soon the Presiding Officer along with his staff entered Pakistan Public School for election duty, a gang of armed men surrounded them.

The suspects took away three voting boxes, cash and cell phones from the Presiding Officer and his staffers. The police registered a case into the incident at respective police station and started an investigation.