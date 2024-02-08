AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Internet shutdown will not impact compilation of election results: CEC Raja

BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 8, 2024 08:39pm

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja stated on Thursday that the internet shutdown caused by the suspension of cellular services will not impact the compilation of election results, affirming that the electoral watchdog has an “exclusive and independent networking system”.

"Most questions during my media talk earlier today were about the suspension of cellular services and concerns over delay in result compilation due to this," the CEC said in a statement released on X - formerly Twitter.

"However, I want to clarify that our election management system is not reliant on internet services and internet outage will not impact result compilation."

He further said that the resumption of the internet will be contingent upon the resolution of security concerns.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said the elections were entirely transparent throughout the country, with no voter being prevented from voting.**

"No citizen was prevented from voting," he said, adding that polling time was extended at three Gujarat polling stations at the request of the concerned voters.

While speaking to the media earlier in the day in Islamabad, the CEC said he was in constant touch with the government over the suspension of cellular services.

Raja said he was cognizant of the difficulties faced by voters due to the suspension of mobile phone services.

The chief election commissioner said people should have checked their voting details by sending a message on 8300 before the polling day.

When asked if the disruption of cellular services would slow down the voting process and result in low voter turnout, he said it was too early to talk about this topic.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters
Ch K A Nye Feb 08, 2024 06:02pm
The CEC talking about ensuring transparency... Joke of the year.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Internet shutdown will not impact compilation of election results: CEC Raja

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in DI Khan

Oil up 2% on Gaza ceasefire rejection and US stock data

Nine killed on election day in Pakistan

Antony Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

Google goes big on ChatGPT-style chatbot

EU’s Afghanistan special envoy cautiously ‘optimistic’ ahead of key meeting

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

Xi urges ‘close strategic coordination’ in call with Putin

Read more stories