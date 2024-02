KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Spud Energy Pty Limited (SEPL) have signed agreements on Wednesday for the acquisition of 40 percent working interest in Zarghun South D&PL and 27.55 percent working interest in Nareli Block by Mari from SEPL.

The said acquisitions are subject to requisite regulatory approvals and completion of related formalities, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

